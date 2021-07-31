Spotify for Android Getting a Subtle Update That Could Easily Go Unnoticed

Spotify was, is, and will probably continue to be the number one music streaming platform, and naturally, it’s also quite a common choice for those who want to listen to their favorite tunes behind the wheel.
There are several ways to use Spotify in the car, and while many people rely on Android Auto and CarPlay for the whole thing, others just stick with the mobile experience by connecting their smartphones to the speaker systems in their cars using Bluetooth.
This is why all the improvements that Spotify makes to the mobile apps are important not only for those who listen to music while working out, for example, but also for drivers who stream music through Bluetooth in their cars.
Most recently, Spotify has started testing a UI update that could easily go unnoticed by those who aren’t necessarily interested in visual improvements.
Beta version 8.6 has reportedly added a floating design for the mini-player, meaning that the essential playback controls are easier to reach now. Plus, it looks a little bit more modern, and this is something that everybody expects in such a popular app like Spotify.
And then, the mini-player is getting a dynamic UI that always matches the artwork of the song you’re listening to. In other words, the player can now change colors according to the song you’re playing, so for example, if the tune has green album art, then the player turns green too.
This is a subtle change that doesn’t change the functionality of the mini-player in any way, but on the other hand, it’s good to see Spotify focusing on such refinements that make the application feel fresh on mobile devices.
At this point, however, there’s no ETA as to when the new improvements could make their way to everybody out there, but of course, this shouldn’t take too long given the public testing has already started.
This is why all the improvements that Spotify makes to the mobile apps are important not only for those who listen to music while working out, for example, but also for drivers who stream music through Bluetooth in their cars.
Most recently, Spotify has started testing a UI update that could easily go unnoticed by those who aren’t necessarily interested in visual improvements.
Beta version 8.6 has reportedly added a floating design for the mini-player, meaning that the essential playback controls are easier to reach now. Plus, it looks a little bit more modern, and this is something that everybody expects in such a popular app like Spotify.
And then, the mini-player is getting a dynamic UI that always matches the artwork of the song you’re listening to. In other words, the player can now change colors according to the song you’re playing, so for example, if the tune has green album art, then the player turns green too.
This is a subtle change that doesn’t change the functionality of the mini-player in any way, but on the other hand, it’s good to see Spotify focusing on such refinements that make the application feel fresh on mobile devices.
At this point, however, there’s no ETA as to when the new improvements could make their way to everybody out there, but of course, this shouldn’t take too long given the public testing has already started.