Two-Year-Old Android Auto Glitch May Finally Be Gone

Spotify was, is, and will certainly continue to be one of the most popular, if not actually the most popular, music streaming apps, both on the phone and in the car.
And while we’re not going to discuss what makes Spotify such a big hit worldwide, it’s not a secret that from time to time, Android Auto experiences all kinds of issues with the app, therefore being unable to listen to music while driving.
One particular problem that’s been around for way too long in the world of Android Auto also involves Spotify, as users reported back in 2019 that the app was no longer running properly after the major update released by Google – you know, the one with the UI overhaul that completely refreshed Android Auto.
Since 2019, users from all over the world have been struggling to figure out why Spotify sometimes shows it’s playing a song without actually playing anything, why the app crashes all of a sudden, or why it sometimes loads to a black screen and then reverts to the home screen for no clear reason.
Google too investigated the problem, and updates for both Android and Spotify have actually been shipped to correct the problem.
The post-update feedback has been mixed, and while some people said the glitch still persisted, others claimed it was gone.
But the most recent reports in this regard seem to suggest the two-year-old annoyance is finally fixed, with Google itself recently trying to get more feedback on this to make sure the whole thing has been corrected.
“Could you please update the Android Auto app to the latest version and check if the issue persists. If yes, then confirm if you’re still experiencing this issue on the latest Android Auto version. If the issue still persists, please try turning on USB Debugging to see if it improves your experience,” a member of the Android Auto team recently posted on the forums.
At this point, all signs seem to suggest the glitch is gone, but as with everything Android Auto, it remains to be seen if the same thing applies to all users or not.
