Guy Tunes His Ford Festiva to Beat Dom Toretto in a Redneck Fast & Furious Race

Ginger Billy is back, and he’s taken his good ol’ Ford Festiva to a never before seen Fast and Furious action-packed scene. In a comedic skit, Billy tuned his car (which by now has already gone through several tweaks and layers of paint) to make it race appropriate. Spoiler alert: Dom Toretto has been really quiet since the video came out. 6 photos



Aptly called the Fast and Fancy, this contraption has anything Billy needs to beat Dom. After spraying it with more layers of black paint, he added some elements that would make it fast, faster than any car the Fast movies have seen.



Because every real street racer knows that you need a hood scoop to channel air into the engine and get those horses running, he saved something from its last conversion and added a lawnmower top on the hood of the modified Festiva.



With so much power to it, that thing would’ve taken off like a jet if it wasn’t for the front splitter attached to it (not that the weight from so much paint wouldn’t have been enough to keep it down on the road). That’s where a black-painted piece of plywood does the job perfectly for Billy. Of course, he also had to put a rear stabilizer wing into the race mix.



For some extra speed, the guy got a "nazz" tank inside the car, which made it sprint so fast that the hood scoop actually flew off – you'd probably see this in a future fast movie too, with how insane the scenes are getting in the franchise.



Billy’s video is a fun reenactment of a fast and furious scene in which we also get to see what contraption the Youtuber came up with this time. We can safely say that we’re not disappointed one bit. He even added a nice Chevy bow tie detail on the grille to complete the whole package.



