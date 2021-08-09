McLaren Defective Brakes Prompt Recall in the US, Multiple Models Affected

5 McLaren Recalls 3,000 Cars In the U.S. Over Takata Passenger-Side Airbags

Are you the lucky owner of a 2020 570S, GT, 2019 600LT, or 2019-2020 720S ? In that case, you may want to go easy on the throttle and brakes, because McLaren has just announced a recall for these sports cars / supercars in the United States. 7 photos



In this case, the caliper would have no hydraulic pressure, and would not be braking the wheel as it should. Thus, the car could pull to the side under heavy braking, potentially increasing the risk of having an accident.



In an official document released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ( NHTSA ), McLaren states that it sources the entire brake pipe assembly from a third-party supplier.



In turn, the latter sources the banjo bolt from a sub-supplier, whose drill bit used to drill holes in the bolt broke down, and the issue was not detected by the machine. As a result, they ended up shipping the defective brake pipe assemblies to McLaren unknowingly.



The problem has been identified in 19



