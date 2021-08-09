Mustang Drag Races Trans Am in Coyote Stick Shift Battle for Supremacy

5 1974 Pontiac Trans Am Super Duty Is a Rare Gem With Numbers Matching 455 V8

Breathing air from under that muscular hood of the red Ford Mustang , the lump, hooked up to a manual transmission, rockets it across the finish line quicker than you can name every other mod of the car.And there are quite a few of them, starting with the parachute at the back for quicker stopping, to the drag racing slicks, and mandatory roll cage and window safety nets, in addition to what should be even more mods beneath the body panels.Its ad-hoc challenger on that particular day over the weekend that just ended, at Street Car Takeover Bowling Green Kentucky, was a heavily tuned Pontiac Trans Am. The example in question also packs a Coyote and a stick shift, and has quite a few mods in its bowels that make it even more menacing.Like the ‘Stang, the Pontiac has a parachute too, as well as racing slicks, and the mandatory safety gear that keeps the driver safe in the event of an accident.Fortunately, both vehicles went across the finish line with their shiny sides up, and since there can only be one winner, the only thing that suffered damages was the ego of one driver.Now, we won’t spoil the outcome of the race, depicted on video down below, because the clip is actually less than a minute long. Nonetheless, we will tell you that one of them completed the quarter mile in just a little under 7.5 seconds, at over 190 mph (306 kph), whereas the other did a 9.3, at nearly 165 mph (265 kph).Moreover, it appears that the big winner did another run, setting the Coyote stick shift record with 7.22 sec at 200 mph (322 kph), the video claims.