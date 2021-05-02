2000 HP Twin-Turbo Coyote Mustang "Snot Rocket" Is the Ultimate Street Car

All you Mustang owners who love to show off at car gatherings, meet the godfather of all street 'Stangs. It's called the "Snot Rocket" and it supposedly makes 2000 horsepower. After what we've seen in this video, we'd be willing to believe it's got even more.
Old muscle cars are eventful, but a modern engine block has clear advantages. Since being introduced in the 2011 model Mustang, the Coyote 5.0-liter V8 has proven itself to be an invaluable drag racing tool. This hero car proves that you don't need to buy a supercar to have speed at the quarter-mile and still be able to daily your ride.
Dubbed the Snot Rocket, the green machine was bought by owner Brett Lasalla used in 2014. He's been building it up ever since, and the current version is a real monster.
As is usually the case with such projects, the Coyote is witness to a tug of war between the strength of the internals and the turbochargers feeding them too much air. The old twin-turbo setup featured PTE64 turbos and a substantial 35 pounds of boost, but 76mm turbos now force in over 40 PSI to deliver a claimed 2000 horsepower... at the wheels.
The Coyote is a factory block that's been sleaved. It has custom pistons, heads, and more. But the crank is apparently factory/stock. The point of this build is not to see how fast a Mustang can go; if you want that, just get a Cobra Jet. No, it's supposed to be a street that reportedly makes trips to the shops.
It's also got a number of factory comfort components, like powered windows, air conditioning, and a comfortable interior. The fifth-gen S197 isn't exactly a lightweight sports car either. But the last time we checked, normal cars don't use parachutes to slow down. Claiming you're running a street car is a big deal at TX2K, but things have really been getting out of hand as the even is welcoming more and more 7s-or-faster monsters like this.
Every good hero needs a rival, and in the video by That Racing Channel, we meet "Great White", another extreme Mustang with about 1,700 wheel horsepower at its disposal.
