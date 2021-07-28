Coyote Mustang Has 98mm Turbo, Eats Supercars for Breakfast With 7s 1/4-Mile

4 Coyote-Swapped 1955 Ford F-100 Has a “Superstition” Drive Through the Mountains



No, we’re not talking about those that show off at car gatherings and bite the curb a few seconds later, but about true kings of the drag strip, like this one that has embraced its wild side and touches on the hypercar-ness.According to the description of the video, this 2015 Ford Mustang boasts a Coyote engine , with a single 98mm turbo, built by Fast Forward Racing Engines in Florida.There’s no saying how much power it puts down, but we reckon it is in the region of 2,000. What makes us say that? The fact that it is capable of running the quarter mile in well under 8 seconds.In fact, it was filmed at the Street Car Takeover in Indianapolis over the weekend, putting its money where its mouth is and doing 7.66 at 181.74 mph (292.48 kph) as the sun set over the horizon.Earlier that day, it lined up at the start line next to a Nissan GT-R . Mind you, the Godzilla was far from stock, yet it failed to keep up with this crazy ‘Stang, which completed the run in 8 seconds, at 173 mph (278.4 kph). The GT-R, on the other hand, was clocked at 162.14 (261 kph) at the end of the quarter mile, with the stopwatch showing 8.63 seconds, so it likely has well over 1,000 HP available via the right pedal.Now head on down and check out the vid to see what this Mustang is capable of.