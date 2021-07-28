$2,495 Carbon Side Skirts Make C8 Chevy Corvette Sport a Tasty “Wingless” Look

Because the eighth iteration of “America’s Sports Car” has proven so darn successful, its popularity has attracted the attention of just about every player from the aftermarket realm. As such, one can take the C8 Corvette and make it their own with just about anything, from extreme Liberty Walk, builds to subtle and tasty carbon fiber enhancements.
Some like to have the C8 Corvette stand out in any crowd... and not necessarily for the right reasons. Others believe the mid-engine sports car needs a little more personality, but without breaking the bank or becoming the talk of everyone. As such, little companies such as RSC (aka Racing Sport Concepts from Columbus, Ohio) probably think the ‘ Vette can also be enhanced and then become the focus of discussions between knowledgeable fans.
It’s not the first time we have seen something tasty and carbon fiber from the company for the C8, as RSC has quickly come up with a wide range of parts. The Corvette can have either new brakes or enough pieces to assemble a very cool (yet thoroughly subtle) C8 carbon fiber aero kit. Among things like the RSC Carbon Fiber High Wing, the engine intake side and hatch vents, front intake vents, mirror covers, or front splitter and rear diffuser, there’s also the $2,495 carbon fiber side skirts.
These can easily change the looks of the C8 Corvette (preferably in combination with the rest of the carbon fiber parts) and their “wingless” appearance certainly makes a case for considering the Chevy for an unofficial GTC (Grand Touring Corvette) title. The GT styling of the parts is probably self-consciously infused by the company, as the hero C8 is a white example that proudly wears the carbon fiber additions with elegance and poise.
Now, all that’s left is to make the necessary calculations and figure out that adding most parts will not come cheap – if one chooses the ducktail spoiler instead of the high wing the aero kit will come out at no less than $12,660. But we think it’s well worth the investment considering the exclusivity of the carbon fiber parts as well as the subtle styling.
