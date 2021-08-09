Fresh and Icy-Cool Custom Painted Harley Street Glide Unveiled at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

2 This Is What Happens When You Mate an Indian Motorcycle with a Traeger Grill

Harley-Davidson Street Glide bikes are cool, but this one is particularly cool as it features an Artic Blast paint scheme courtesy of Gunslinger Custom Paint. 6 photos



So you may well ask what the ‘Arctic Blast Limited Edition’ paint will look like, and the answer is that it will feature a metallic deep blue with bright blue strokes over a pearlescent white base.



“With the Arctic Blast Limited Edition paint offering for the Street Glide Special, at Harley-Davidson we continue to build on our reputation and lead by example, as the best in exclusive custom motorcycles and design,” says Jochen Zeitz, the Chairman, President and CEO Harley-Davidson.



This design is meant to showcase the classic lines of the



The Harley Davidson Street Glide is famous for its fork-mounted Batwing fairing and the Street Glide Special sports one-touch opening hard bags, Brembo ABS brakes and standard floorboards.



The Arctic Blast Limited Edition paint was laid on by the artists at



This limited edition of the 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special motorcycle sports a handcrafted Arctic Blast Limited Edition paint scheme and it will be put on display at the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. And if you require your custom to be unique, know this version will be limited to 500 units worldwide.

