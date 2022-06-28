PAC13B RX-3 Sets a New 1/4-Mile World Record, Celebrates With a Night Drive

The year was circa 2011. At that point, the fastest car I had ever seen with my own eyes was a turbocharged Honda Civic that could do high 8-second passes down the quarter-mile. One day I stumbled upon a video of what seemed to be a Mazda 6. It was built by PAC Performance, had a rotary engine inside, and was fast enough to secure a 6.63-second run at the strip. Fast forward to this day, this Australian company is still on top of the rotary game.

9 photos