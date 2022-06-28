Lanzante to Put Their Magic Wand on More Than Just McLarens

British engineering firm Lanzante Limited, which specializes in restorations of classic cars and production models, has shown a jaw-dropping version of the McLaren P1 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last weekend, and now the outfit says it plans to bring a new car project at the auto event every year.
In a declaration for British publication Autocar, the outfit’s boss Dean Lanzante states they are going to bring “a project of some kind” at Goodwood every year from now on as part of a “medium-to-long-term” agreement with the event. What’s more, they have plans to broaden their reach and diversify beyond McLaren vehicles.
Nonetheless, the restoration team will still focus on high-end, low-production hypercars, and each upcoming restoration project will have to be special.
“Because of the type of work we’re doing, all will be low-to-medium-volume. I can’t imagine us doing 100 cars. I’d never say never, but what we’re planning going forward doesn’t look like that,” Dean Lanzante said.
“Once that scale grows, the attention that you can give customers will dwindle, and we don’t want to do that,” he added.
To demonstrate their intention of expanding reach, Lanzante’s stand at Goodwood also displayed a road-legal version of the Pagani Zonda Revolucion.
We can already envision a few supercar models being given the drop-top treatment, but sadly we don’t have the money to commission such restoration work. The Lanzante McLaren P1 Spider shown at Goodwood, of which only five units will be built, costs a whopping £2.4 million ($2.9 million/ 2.78 million euro).
Commissioners will get an open-top McLaren P1 Spider hypercar with the same mechanical specifications as the coupe, meaning 903 horsepower (916 ps), 664 pound-feet (900 Nm) of torque, 0-62 mph (0-100 km) in 2.8secs, and a top speed of 217 mph (350 kph).
For those who are not familiar with Lanzante’s work, know that the outfit started converting the track-only McLaren P1 GTR into a road-legal version in 2015.
