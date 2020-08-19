Lanzante "LM 25 Edition" Series Indirectly Confirms New McLaren 765LT Spider

A British outfit founded in the 1970s, Lanzante Limited is more than just a McLaren specialist. These guys helped the Woking-based automaker win the 24 Hours of Le Mans a quarter of a century ago, cementing the F1 as one of the greatest cars ever built.
“LM 25 Edition” is Lanzante’s idea of a tribute, and only even units are in the pipeline with styling influences from the F1 GTR that won the 24-hour endurance race. For some reason or another, the seventh and final model in the series will be announced in May 2021.
As for the remaining six supercars, they’re based on the 600LT Coupe, 600LT Spider, 765LT Coupe, 765LT Spider, Senna, and Senna GTR. Finished in Ueno Clinic dark and light gray, each of these bad boys are treated to more carbon fiber and titanium than McLaren offers in order to bring the weight down. The five-spoke wheels, for example, mirror the design of the F1 GTR but they’re made from carbon fiber in their entirety.
The lightweight seats of the Le Mans-winning racing car have also been recreated, and they’re complemented by red-and-blue harnesses for an additional dose of motorsport nostalgia. According to Lanzante, the wheels and seats save 7 and 18 kilograms (15 and 39 pounds).
A lot of Alcantara throughout the cabin, gold anodized switches and buttons, and gold brake calipers with McLaren written in red are also featured. The Senna and Senna GTR, however, stand out thanks to the “59” race number etched into the glass panels of the doors. Tinted gray carbon fiber and a few more weight-saving measures translate to reductions of 41 and 27 kilograms (90 and 59 pounds) for the race-only and road-going models.
You know what comes as a bit of a surprise about the LM 25 Edition? McLaren has yet to roll out the 765LT Spider. Only the fixed-head coupe is available to order at the time of reporting, and production is limited to 765 units worldwide. As for the yet-to-be-confirmed seventh model in the series, the Elva or Speedtail wouldn’t look bad at all in this specification.
As for the remaining six supercars, they’re based on the 600LT Coupe, 600LT Spider, 765LT Coupe, 765LT Spider, Senna, and Senna GTR. Finished in Ueno Clinic dark and light gray, each of these bad boys are treated to more carbon fiber and titanium than McLaren offers in order to bring the weight down. The five-spoke wheels, for example, mirror the design of the F1 GTR but they’re made from carbon fiber in their entirety.
The lightweight seats of the Le Mans-winning racing car have also been recreated, and they’re complemented by red-and-blue harnesses for an additional dose of motorsport nostalgia. According to Lanzante, the wheels and seats save 7 and 18 kilograms (15 and 39 pounds).
A lot of Alcantara throughout the cabin, gold anodized switches and buttons, and gold brake calipers with McLaren written in red are also featured. The Senna and Senna GTR, however, stand out thanks to the “59” race number etched into the glass panels of the doors. Tinted gray carbon fiber and a few more weight-saving measures translate to reductions of 41 and 27 kilograms (90 and 59 pounds) for the race-only and road-going models.
You know what comes as a bit of a surprise about the LM 25 Edition? McLaren has yet to roll out the 765LT Spider. Only the fixed-head coupe is available to order at the time of reporting, and production is limited to 765 units worldwide. As for the yet-to-be-confirmed seventh model in the series, the Elva or Speedtail wouldn’t look bad at all in this specification.
View this post on Instagram
LM 25 Editions 7 cars to celebrate the F1 GTR 01R winning LeMans 25 years ago. All will be the optimal version of each McLaren model focusing on lightweight performance upgrades and styling queues from F1 GTR race no.59 Renders by @half11_ltd #lanzante #59 #mclarenf1 #f1gtr #lemans #uenoclinic