Continental's New VanContact Ultra Van Summer Tire Boasts a Durable Design and Low Noise

With good ratings in terms of rolling resistance, noise, and braking distance, Continental’s recently launched VanContact Ultra summer tire is one solid option to consider for your van.
Trips by van have grown significantly over the years, with experts seeing a particular increase when it comes to van use in urban environments. As reported by Continental, research estimates that by 2025 we’ll see an annual growth of 7 percent in door-to-door deliveries. Moreover, sales in the transport vehicles segment have also increased and so have tire sales, by 20 percent in the first five months of the last year alone, compared to 2020.
With vans becoming so popular, Continental found it wise to roll out its new VanContact Ultra summer tire, which was specially designed for craftsmen’s vehicles and delivery services. The new model boasts a robust and sustainable design and low rolling resistance and tire/road noise. It achieved the top A grade for wet braking distance, a B rating in rolling resistance, and also a B rating for rolling noise.
To achieve this high mileage and robustness, Continental used what it describes as “the latest generation of functionalized polymers” in the tire’s compound. The VanContact Ultra also comes with reinforced sidewalls that protect the sensitive sides of the tire against damage from contact with the curb. Lastly, there’s also the closed outer shoulder featured on the tread design, which keeps the tire and the road noise low.
Continental specifies that its new delivery van tire will come in 20 variations, for rims between 15 and 17” in diameter (38 to 43 cm). It will be suitable for load capacities of up to 1,450 kg (3,196 lb) and is approved for a top speed of 210 kph (130 mph).
Production of the VanContact Ultra van summer tire started this March. You can find more details on the product on Continental’s website. And while we're on the topic of new tire launches from Continental, you might also check out its models made from recycled PET bottles.
