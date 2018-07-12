McLaren P1 GT By Lanzante Isn't Your Average Hypercar

In addition to the 600LT, there’s another McLaren that made its debut today at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed. More to the point, Lanzante is much obliged to show what the P1 GT is all about on Lord March’s playground in West Sussex.
To make a long story short, the specialist took an example of the P1 and gifted it with all the motorsport-inspired knowledge imaginable without compromising the road-going status of the car. To this effect, the cabin features luxurious leather on the race-style bucket seats and a USB port to keep your phone charged at all times.
Inspired by the road-going version of the F1 GTR endurance racer from the ‘90s, the hybrid hypercar is the latest in a long line of modified McLaren models. Downforce is the name of the game this time around. The gigantic rear wing and lengthened tail are the most obvious enhancements, followed by the vented fenders, lower diffuser, and four exhaust outlets sticking out from underneath the license plate.
The canards of the P1 GTR are nowhere to be found, but on the other hand, the splitter appears to be larger than the previous model. Regarding the nitty-gritty of the P1 GT, the company isn’t willing to share that information for the time being.
What we do know is that the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 and plug-in hybrid drivetrain have been somewhat updated, most likely to 1,000 PS (986 horsepower). The Iconel exhaust headers and catalytic converter pipes should help in this regard too, borrowed straight from the P1 LM.
Commissioned by a customer from the Middle East, the car is painted in the XP Green that McLaren used for the F1 GT Longtail prototype from more than two decades ago. In regard to top speed, chances are Lanzante engineered the P1 GT to hit around 217 miles per hour (350 km/h) on full song.
