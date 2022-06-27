X5 M Boldly Drag Races Huracan Performante, RS 6 Steps In and Ruins Their Fun

The concept of a fast car has changed quite a bit over the past 100 years. You don't need to own a supercar to achieve ludicrous speeds these days. Of course, going fast in the real world is not the same as it would be on the race track. So it may seem that your SUV is insanely fast on roads that are covered with potholes, but you'll be outclassed in an instance when trying to go up against a sportscar on a circuit.

13 photos