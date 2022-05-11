Owned by a Member of Congress: Original 1967 Pontiac GTO Looks Intriguing in Potato Photos

A 1967 Pontiac GTO that’s been parked for a very long time is now hoping to get back on the road if someone out there is willing to give it a second chance.
Posted on eBay by seller torcheme, this GTO comes with plenty of information, including the original documentation, such as the bill of sale and the owner’s manual.
The car was originally owned by a member of Congress, but the man passed away only two years after that, so the widow decided to sell the car to another family. It’s not very clear how many people owned this GTO since it rolled off the assembly lines, but the car has clearly been sitting for a while.
However, this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a wreck. It’s not, and even more impressive is this GTO has never been restored or molested in any way. The paint you see on the body is the one that came with the car back in 1967, but obviously, it already shows its age.
On the other hand, the rust doesn’t seem to be a huge problem this time. The car spent most of its time in a Houston garage, but due to the high humidity level, some metal fixes would still be required.
The engine under the hood is the original 400 V8 that still starts, runs, and drives properly.
At first glance, this is an incredible GTO survivor that doesn’t require more than the regular TLC, and at the end of the day, it could become a 1967 example that could be worth a small fortune.
Just as expected, it’s not necessarily affordable, as the seller is only willing to let it go for close to $40,000. Any potential buyer who wants to see it in person must travel to Crawfordsville, Indiana, and this is totally recommended, especially given the potato-quality photos shared by the seller.
