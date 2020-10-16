5 Fully Restored 1968 Pontiac GTO Looks Almost Like It Just Left the Factory

Original 1968 Pontiac Firebird Comes Without a Key, You Won’t Need It Anyway

Other than that, this Firebird looks like an interesting project car, and there’s a chance many others might be thinking the same. The Firebird has been posted on The engine lineup for the first Firebird comprised five different units, including the 230ci (3.8-liter) that powered the base configuration, a 250ci (4.1-liter) that was also a six-cylinder, as well as three V8 powerplants - 326ci (5.3-liter), 350ci (5.7-liter), and the most powerful 400ci (6.6-liter) shared with the GTO and developing 325 horsepower.The 400 engine is powering the ’68 Firebird that we have here too, though according to the owner, who is now trying to sell the car online, it actually comes from a ’69 model. No other specifics are available, so we don’t know if it starts or not.On the other hand, we’re being told that the Firebird is an original model (except for the engine, of course), and many parts are still there, including the lights, the seats, and the floor panels. According to the listing, the odometer indicates a surprisingly low mileage, with just 36,000 miles (57,937 km) on the clock.The bad news is that the keys no longer come with the car, but on the other hand, it’s not like you’d need them anyway given the condition of the Firebird. Even part of the glass appears to be missing, so getting inside it shouldn’t be such a difficult thing to do, though it could be if you want to start the engine.Other than that, this Firebird looks like an interesting project car, and there’s a chance many others might be thinking the same. The Firebird has been posted on eBay , so if you want to buy it today, the asking price is $5,669. The car is parked in Connecticut, and the chances are that you’ll need to tow it since no specifics have been shared on the engine.

