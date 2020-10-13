Modernized Pontiac Aztek Looks Like an Interesting Chevy Trailblazer Upgrade

View this post on Instagram

Ð Killed 2 birds with one stone with this one!&& I modernized the Pontiac Aztek but also depicts what I’ve thought all along; that the Trailblazer is reminiscent of the Aztek IMO! Please don’t cal this a “face swap” as that is not what I did. Let me know what y’all think! • • • • • #pontiacaztek #pontiac #aztek #trailblazer #blazer #chevrolet #generalmotors #redesign #modernize #cardesigncommunity #explorepage #render #rendering #cardesign

