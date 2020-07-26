2021 Chevy Trailblazer Crossover Compared to 2005 Trailblazer SUV

Chevy made the Blazer and Trailblazer models into crossovers, but there used to be a time when these were real SUVs. Now, everybody remembers the K5 Blazer, but the same cannot be said about the SUV from the 2000s.
From 1999 to 2001, the Trailblazer was a Blazer trim. After that, it became a separate mid-sized SUV with a ladder chassis and everything. They replaced it with the Traverse in 2009, though the model lived on as a kind of boxed in Colorado in Asia and a few other markets.
The first-gen Trailblazer was based on the GMT360 truck platform and had a number of sister models, namely the Buick Rainier, GMC Envoy, Oldsmobile Bravada and the Saab 9-7X. It came with independent front suspension and a five-link rear suspension, AWD being an option on almost every trim.
As for the engines, it was available with both an inline-six 4.2-liter making 273 horsepower and V8s ranging from a 302 hp 5.3-liter all the way up to 6-liter LS2 at 394 hp in the Trailblazer SS. This thing won North American Truck of the Year in 2002, and it's kind of crazy how most people forgot about it.
Meanwhile, the modern 2021 Trailblazer is a crossover, built like a car, more of a lifestyle statement with a streamlined design and decent fuel economy. It's got front-wheel-drive and the 1.2-liter engine is among the smallest of any car sold in America, delivering 137 horsepower only when it turbo is forced into hard labor. Just like with the Buick Encore GX, you can get a 1.3 turbo (155 hp), but that's still no V8.
Highlighting the differences between the two models, TFLclassics points out that while GM doesn't have the best reliability rating now, the old Trailblazer is pretty bulletproof, built as tough as a truck.
Surprisingly, the reviewer only has nice things to say about the 2021 Trailblazer, suggesting it's better designed than the Trax and has surprisingly good off-road capabilities. The interior is pretty nice, and you get decent mileage, which is everything most people want nowadays.
The first-gen Trailblazer was based on the GMT360 truck platform and had a number of sister models, namely the Buick Rainier, GMC Envoy, Oldsmobile Bravada and the Saab 9-7X. It came with independent front suspension and a five-link rear suspension, AWD being an option on almost every trim.
As for the engines, it was available with both an inline-six 4.2-liter making 273 horsepower and V8s ranging from a 302 hp 5.3-liter all the way up to 6-liter LS2 at 394 hp in the Trailblazer SS. This thing won North American Truck of the Year in 2002, and it's kind of crazy how most people forgot about it.
Meanwhile, the modern 2021 Trailblazer is a crossover, built like a car, more of a lifestyle statement with a streamlined design and decent fuel economy. It's got front-wheel-drive and the 1.2-liter engine is among the smallest of any car sold in America, delivering 137 horsepower only when it turbo is forced into hard labor. Just like with the Buick Encore GX, you can get a 1.3 turbo (155 hp), but that's still no V8.
Highlighting the differences between the two models, TFLclassics points out that while GM doesn't have the best reliability rating now, the old Trailblazer is pretty bulletproof, built as tough as a truck.
Surprisingly, the reviewer only has nice things to say about the 2021 Trailblazer, suggesting it's better designed than the Trax and has surprisingly good off-road capabilities. The interior is pretty nice, and you get decent mileage, which is everything most people want nowadays.