NOVITEC Tesla Model S Looks Very Panda-like in China

The thing with becoming one of the world's most talked-about car brand is that you tend to draw all kinds of attention, including of the unwanted kind.
As a car manufacturer, things are really out of your hand once the papers have been signed, the money wired into the account and the keys have been handed over. From that point on, that car belongs to its new owner, and as sad as it might be for those involved in making it, they can do whatever they want with it.

Of course, if you're Ford and you're launching a one-in-half-a-century hypercar, then you can be very picky about who you allow to give you very large sums of money and what they can do with your their car afterward, but that can only happen under very specific circumstances which rarely occur.

Tesla cars are highly desirable, but they're no Ford GT, so Elon Musk's company can't do any of that. In fact, it's trying to sell as many EVs as possible (both to make a profit and, apparently, to save the Earth), so it's first come, first served. Well, as long as the first to come also happens to live in California, if we're talking Model 3.

This is a Model S, however, and it's to be found in the very distant China. A country known for a lot of things along the years, these days it has become the cradle not only of panda bears, but also electric cars. Well, NOVITEC thought about mixing the two, and this is what it came up with.

To be fair, the tuning specialist has done different numbers on Tesla's largest sedan, and its previous attempts were much less awkward than this. However, here it went for a very high black-and-white contrast that mixes matte surfaces with shiny ones as well as a bit of carbon fiber. Despite the apparent simplicity, there's a lot going on and the brain can have a tough time keeping up.

All chrome elements have been covered in matte black film, but it's the black stripes that run up the hood from above the darkened headlights that make this resemble a slightly angered panda bear (if such a thing even exists). And then there's the choice in wheels, which appear to be coated in a different paint than the rest of the body (or maybe it's just the way the light falls, since it's pearlescent paint? Even so, pearlescent white paint on the wheels isn't the classiest choice anyway).

In the end, this adds to the list of examples that remind us how choosing to have your car modified can yield mixed results.
