autoevolution
 

Novitec Puts Golden Vossen Wheels on Tesla Model S for that Impreza STI Look

13 Dec 2017, 9:34 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
The aftermarket options for Tesla vehicles are not as restricted as they used to be, and that's perhaps due to the fact that they are among the few - if not the only - electric cars worth tuning.
7 photos
NOVITEC Tesla Model SNOVITEC Tesla Model SNOVITEC Tesla Model SNOVITEC Tesla Model SNOVITEC Tesla Model SNOVITEC Tesla Model S
How's that? You just need to look at its performance - there's no point in adding carbon fiber parts and larger wheels to a slow hatchback like the Nissan LEAF, is there (though it does get a NISMO package)? And it's not like there's anything a modder can do to the weird-looking BMW i3 without making it even weirder.

The Model S, on the other hand, has the appearance of an elegant sedan, meaning there's still plenty of room for added sportiness. And since it can reach 60 mph in under 3 seconds, making it look more aggressive isn't exactly ricing.

We've seen the discreet take Novitec has had on the Model X SUV, combining a white paint job with a set of NV2 forged Vossen wheels finished in matte black. That was precisely what the bloated electric SUV needed, apart from a drastic diet.

The German company had a similar approach to the Model S, but it did add a few other elements to its package as well. The first that strikes you is that the 21-inch NV2 wheels are covered in a golden/bronze paint coat, a color every car enthusiast associates with the legendary Subaru Impreza WRX STI. Potential clients, on the other hand, will have 72 colors to choose from.

Like the Model X, white is once again used for the body color, offering a more subdued contrast with the wheels that suits the car. The package also contains a few aerodynamic components finished in black and made out of carbon fiber. These include a front lip spoiler, side skirts, a rear spoiler lip, and a diffuser. Novitec says these shouldn't harm the vehicle's range, which is always a touchy subject for EVs.

Completing the Novitec package is a set of carbon-ceramic high-performance brakes as well as an optional coilover suspension for the models not fitted with Tesla's air suspension. On request, the company can also provide high-quality customized interiors in a multitude of colors.

novitec tesla model s novitec group vossen wheels Tesla Inc. Tesla Model S tuning
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How Crumple Zones Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Replace Your Car Battery Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LargeAll TESLA MOTORS models  