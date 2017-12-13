Novitec Puts Golden Vossen Wheels on Tesla Model S for that Impreza STI Look

The aftermarket options for Tesla vehicles are not as restricted as they used to be, and that's perhaps due to the fact that they are among the few - if not the only - electric cars worth tuning.

How's that? You just need to look at its performance - there's no point in adding carbon fiber parts and larger wheels to a slow hatchback like the Nissan LEAF, is there (though it does get a NISMO package)? And it's not like there's anything a modder can do to the weird-looking BMW i3 without making it even weirder.The Model S , on the other hand, has the appearance of an elegant sedan, meaning there's still plenty of room for added sportiness. And since it can reach 60 mph in under 3 seconds, making it look more aggressive isn't exactly ricing.We've seen the discreet take Novitec has had on the Model X, combining a white paint job with a set of NV2 forged Vossen wheels finished in matte black. That was precisely what the bloated electric SUV needed, apart from a drastic diet.The German company had a similar approach to the Model S, but it did add a few other elements to its package as well. The first that strikes you is that the 21-inch NV2 wheels are covered in a golden/bronze paint coat, a color every car enthusiast associates with the legendary Subaru Impreza WRX STI. Potential clients, on the other hand, will have 72 colors to choose from.Like the Model X , white is once again used for the body color, offering a more subdued contrast with the wheels that suits the car. The package also contains a few aerodynamic components finished in black and made out of carbon fiber. These include a front lip spoiler, side skirts, a rear spoiler lip, and a diffuser. Novitec says these shouldn't harm the vehicle's range, which is always a touchy subject for EVs.Completing the Novitec package is a set of carbon-ceramic high-performance brakes as well as an optional coilover suspension for the models not fitted with Tesla 's air suspension. On request, the company can also provide high-quality customized interiors in a multitude of colors.