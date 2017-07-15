autoevolution

Tesla Model X by Novitec Has Vossen Wheels, Goes Minimalist

Unless we're mistaken, there isn't a Novitec sub-brand that deals with electric cars yet, like there is with Ferraris or Lambos, so this Model X is their first Tesla. Subsequently, we're going to treat the project kindly and say it's... undercooked.
While the Model X is just as much a cult car as a Lamborghini or Ferrari, tuning is rarely encouraged. Of course, it also doesn't help that the design walks through the uncanny valley like nobody's business.

This zero-emissions crossover takes a minimalist approach to being customized. However, it's worth pointing out that the German company put its skirts and spoilers through real wind tunnel testing.

Starting at the front, the chin spoiler stands out by not standing out. It's just a flush-fitting piece of trim that looks like it generates body lift. Following that, the Model X has a full set of side skirts, which are also done in carbon fiber. Meanwhile, the rear spoiler add-on is available in two different shapes.

Alternatively to the carbon look, you could have the pieces painted the same color as the rest of the body. But then nobody would ever know you've spent the big bucks to have Novitec goodies added to an already expensive vehicle.

Shopping around for custom wheels, you might have heard of a company called Vossen once or twice. This is the second time this month that Novitec chose them after the excellent pair of Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadsters we showed you.

This time, we get to see 22-inch five-double-spoke alloys. Also available are carbon ceramic brakes. You know, for when you want to take your 2.3-ton family crossover to the track. We wish we could tell you about custom exhaust systems and such, but all that's left is the available Alcantara interior upgrade.

