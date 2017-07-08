autoevolution

Novitec Torado Reveals Aventador SV Roadster With Vossen Wheels

8 Jul 2017, 6:08 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
Unless you have the millions needed for a Centenario, the Aventador SV Roadster is still the most hardcore roofless Lambo you can buy. But for some, 750 horsepower and a track-focused aero kit aren't enough, so they ask Novitec Torado to perform their magic.
28 photos
Novitec Torado Reveals Aventador SV Roadster With Vossen Wheels in Stunning ShotsNovitec Torado Reveals Aventador SV Roadster With Vossen Wheels in Stunning ShotsNovitec Torado Reveals Aventador SV Roadster With Vossen Wheels in Stunning ShotsNovitec Torado Reveals Aventador SV Roadster With Vossen Wheels in Stunning ShotsNovitec Torado Reveals Aventador SV Roadster With Vossen Wheels in Stunning ShotsNovitec Torado Reveals Aventador SV Roadster With Vossen Wheels in Stunning ShotsNovitec Torado Reveals Aventador SV Roadster With Vossen Wheels in Stunning ShotsNovitec Torado Reveals Aventador SV Roadster With Vossen Wheels in Stunning ShotsNovitec Torado Reveals Aventador SV Roadster With Vossen Wheels in Stunning ShotsNovitec Torado Reveals Aventador SV Roadster With Vossen Wheels in Stunning ShotsNovitec Torado Reveals Aventador SV Roadster With Vossen Wheels in Stunning ShotsNovitec Torado Reveals Aventador SV Roadster With Vossen Wheels in Stunning ShotsNovitec Torado Reveals Aventador SV Roadster With Vossen Wheels in Stunning ShotsNovitec Torado Reveals Aventador SV Roadster With Vossen Wheels in Stunning ShotsNovitec Torado Reveals Aventador SV Roadster With Vossen Wheels in Stunning ShotsNovitec Torado Reveals Aventador SV Roadster With Vossen Wheels in Stunning ShotsNovitec Torado Reveals Aventador SV Roadster With Vossen Wheels in Stunning ShotsNovitec Torado Reveals Aventador SV Roadster With Vossen Wheels in Stunning ShotsNovitec Torado Reveals Aventador SV Roadster With Vossen Wheels in Stunning ShotsNovitec Torado Reveals Aventador SV Roadster With Vossen Wheels in Stunning ShotsNovitec Torado Reveals Aventador SV Roadster With Vossen Wheels in Stunning ShotsNovitec Torado Reveals Aventador SV Roadster With Vossen Wheels in Stunning ShotsNovitec Torado Reveals Aventador SV Roadster With Vossen Wheels in Stunning ShotsNovitec Torado Reveals Aventador SV Roadster With Vossen Wheels in Stunning ShotsNovitec Torado Reveals Aventador SV Roadster With Vossen Wheels in Stunning ShotsNovitec Torado Reveals Aventador SV Roadster With Vossen Wheels in Stunning ShotsNovitec Torado Reveals Aventador SV Roadster With Vossen Wheels in Stunning Shots
The Novitec Group is a German car performance and tuning part manufacturer that specializes in Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, Rolls-Royce and most recently, McLaren. Usually, the V12 are their coolest creations, and in the case of the 6.5-liter Aventador, this can be supercharged to 970 HP, not that its standard 750 HP isn't enough.

“Wheels are the legs of the car,” says Novitec and it's chosen to partner with Vossen on this project. The Miami firm custom-made some center-lock NV-1 alloys which closely mirror Lamborghini's design and perfectly frames the red caliper+ceramic disc combo.

Sized 20-inch for the front and 21-inch for the back of the car, these new wheels sit closer to the fenders thanks to KW coilover suspension and are wrapped in Pirelli P-Zeros.

This SV Roadster doesn't appear to have the supercharger, but it does come with Novitec's F1-inspired Inconel exhaust system, which sheds 21 kilos and helps and reduces backpressure.

Accompanying them is a revised aero package that reduces the fear of deal... or maybe it increases it. We don't quite know, but the carbon bits must be good for something. The stand-out feature is the side inserts, which have a retro look to them.

Typical German attention to detail can be seen in the various carbon bits scattered throughout – air vents, gas cap, door handles, and dash. They probably don't make this as light as Lotus. But as far as cool Lambos are concerned, this one scores well. But given how wild the SV already is, it's hard to tell whether people will be able to tell it's been tuned. So, all 500 of you SV Roadster owners, are you going to Novitec your car?
novitec group lamborghini aventador SV roadster vossen wheels
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed