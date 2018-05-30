autoevolution
 

Nissan Slashing U.S. Production Output to Improve Profitability

30 May 2018, 10:32 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
As part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, Nissan is one of the most powerful and profitable automakers in the volume-oriented business. But on the other hand, Japan’s second-largest automaker struggles with profitability in the U.S. of A.
34 photos
2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima2019 Nissan Altima
Automotive News reports that Nissan “is slashing vehicle production by as much as 20 percent in North America” to cope with this state of affairs, citing the Nikkei business daily. One of the reasons the automaker is not doing so great in this part of the world is the aggressive ramp-up of sales, coming at the cost of overinflated discounts for retail and fleet customers. Alas, profitability takes a significant hit.

“Cuts are in progress at two assembly plants in the United States and three in Mexico,” although Nissan won’t let employees go and won’t stop the production lines. In other words, the company is slowing down the output and that’s about it.

Following a period of ballooning sales in 2016, the following year and the first three months of 2018 have seen Nissan struggling to keep the momentum going. Worse still, Automotive News says that “the popular Rogue crossover and high-volume Altima sedan fell 9.2 in the fiscal year ended in March” as per the company's own figures.

The first glimpse of things to come came in April at the 2018 NADA Show. There, U.S. sales chief Dan Mohnke told Nissan dealers that the automaker is considering to reduce production and lower inventories as of the fiscal year beginning April 1st.

It remains to be seen how much time Nissan needs to sell down built-up inventory. In the meantime, U.S. sales of the Japanese automaker slid 6.5 percent so far this year, with the high-volume Altima to blame for the biggest loss (28 percent in April compared to the fourth month of 2017). On the other hand, don’t forget that the 2019 model year Altima sedan is waiting to pounce, all new from the ground up.

Care to guess how much Nissan’s North American operating profit dropped in the fiscal year that just ended? 31 percent, and that’s a lot when your business relies on volume and the profitability that comes from selling as many vehicles as possible.
Nissan production US industry Nissan Altima Nissan Rogue
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Tank Vs. Well How the European eCall Emergency System Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties Drifting Guide for Dummies A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
NISSAN models:
NISSAN FrontierNISSAN Frontier Large SUVNISSAN AltimaNISSAN Altima CompactNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVAll NISSAN models  
 
 