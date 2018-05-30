Nissan Slashing U.S. Production Output to Improve Profitability

As part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, Nissan is one of the most powerful and profitable automakers in the volume-oriented business. But on the other hand, Japan’s second-largest automaker struggles with profitability in the U.S. of A.

Care to guess how much Nissan’s North American operating profit dropped in the fiscal year that just ended? 31 percent, and that’s a lot when your business relies on volume and the profitability that comes from selling as many vehicles as possible. Automotive News reports that Nissan “is slashing vehicle production by as much as 20 percent in North America” to cope with this state of affairs, citing the Nikkei business daily. One of the reasons the automaker is not doing so great in this part of the world is the aggressive ramp-up of sales, coming at the cost of overinflated discounts for retail and fleet customers. Alas, profitability takes a significant hit.“Cuts are in progress at two assembly plants in the United States and three in Mexico,” although Nissan won’t let employees go and won’t stop the production lines. In other words, the company is slowing down the output and that’s about it.Following a period of ballooning sales in 2016, the following year and the first three months of 2018 have seen Nissan struggling to keep the momentum going. Worse still, Automotive News says that “the popular Rogue crossover and high-volume Altima sedan fell 9.2 in the fiscal year ended in March” as per the company's own figures.The first glimpse of things to come came in April at the 2018 NADA Show. There, U.S. sales chief Dan Mohnke told Nissan dealers that the automaker is considering to reduce production and lower inventories as of the fiscal year beginning April 1st.It remains to be seen how much time Nissan needs to sell down built-up inventory. In the meantime, U.S. sales of the Japanese automaker slid 6.5 percent so far this year, with the high-volume Altima to blame for the biggest loss (28 percent in April compared to the fourth month of 2017). On the other hand, don’t forget that the 2019 model year Altima sedan is waiting to pounce, all new from the ground up.Care to guess how much Nissan’s North American operating profit dropped in the fiscal year that just ended? 31 percent, and that’s a lot when your business relies on volume and the profitability that comes from selling as many vehicles as possible.