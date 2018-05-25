Roofless Nissan Leaf is No Sign of Things to Come

autoevolution
 

There’s no arguing the fact that the Nissan Leaf is the world’s best selling electric vehicle. It might not capture attention as much as Tesla’s creations, but the Leaf is surely less talk and more action.
This week, the Japanese have celebrated yet another milestone, achieved in April: 100,000 Leafs fallen from the electrification tree straight into the garages of people all across the car’s homeland.

As a means to celebrate the achievement, Nissan showed the world the Leaf Open Car, a variant of the popular hatch, but with no roof. Presented at a forum dedicated to the occasion, the car presents a very intriguing profile and an interior that seems incredibly uncomfortable.

Just like with the Civic Type R Pickup Truck shown on Thursday by Honda UK, the open-top Leaf is not a preview of a car to be manufactured soon by the Japanese. “There are currently no production plans for the LEAF Open Car,” says Nissan. Did you spot the “currently” in there?

Leaf’s performance on global markets has been visible all year long. In April, the car became the first car to receive the highest rating under Euro NCAP’s revised and extended protocols for 2018. 

In March, during the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS), the model was declared Green Car of the Year. Until this year, with only one exception in 2013 (Tesla Model S), EV’s have failed to get this award.

In the wake of Leaf’s success, Nissan already said it would launch eight new pure electric vehicles, including a few intended for China. Of those eight models, three will be designed for the Japanese market, together with no less than five new e-Power models.

By 2025, half of the vehicles Nissan sells will be electric or e-Power models. The carmaker targets total sales in the segment of 1 million units by 2022.
