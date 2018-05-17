Nissan Armada Mountain Patrol Isn’t Afraid to go Off-Road

After the Snow Patrol project vehicle from February 2018, the peeps at Nissan got together to create another one-off based on the Patrol. This time around, the full-size SUV that starts at $46,090 (excl. destination) bears the name Mountain Patrol.
As you would expect, the list of modifications starts with off-road tires. Wrapped around 17-inch Icon Rebound wheels, the 35- by 12.25-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler rubber works in conjunction with heavy-duty coil-over suspension and extended A-arms. Because the Mountain Patrol is designed to perform at high altitudes, in comes a Magnaflow cat-back exhaust to help the 5.6-liter V8 engine breathe easier.
Nissan doesn’t offer performance figures for the Endurance V8 in this application, though don’t expect anything too different from the 390 horsepower and 394 pound-feet of torque developed by the eight-cylinder in the bone-stock Armada. The full-size behemoth’s drivetrain is furthered by 4WD with two-speed transfer case, plus a seven-speed automatic transmission with rev matching on downshift.
"For those family adventure fans who aren't familiar with the term overlanding, all they need to do is look at the Armada Mountain Patrol to understand that this is not glamping, not a day trip to the local forest – it's adventure taken to new heights," declared Brandon White, chief marketing manager at Nissan North America. And he’s right if you consider how rugged the platform is, the 8,500-pound towing capacity and 1,724-pound payload, and massive interior with three rows of seats.
The Mountain Patrol also features Mt. Shasta tent for four people, which is mounted above the roof to keep occupants safe at night. For added convenience, the one-off model features an aluminum back-bone pioneer tray, pull-out drawer, gear cases, cooler, and a refrigerator that keeps the food fresh in your weekend-long adventure.
If the Mountain Patrol somehow gets stuck in a tight spot, the 12,000-pound Warn Platinum winch and MaxTrack recovery boards should do the trick. Last, but certainly not least, auxiliary fuel storage and roof-mounted LEDs round off the list of modifications.
