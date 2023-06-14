Nissan Recalls Rogue, Pathfinder, and Infiniti QX60 for Potentially Unsecured Driver Seat

Last year, on December 29, the safety boffins at Nissan started investigating the driver seat of a 2023 model year Rogue over excess movement. As it happens, the play was caused by a broken weld on the seat frame between the rear inboard seat rail and inboard bracket. Nissan conducted a parts audit of 22,726 seats, which concluded with no bad welds whatsoever.

27 photos Photo: Nissan / edited