Nissan Recalls Rogue, Pathfinder, and Infiniti QX60 for Potentially Unsecured Driver Seat

Last year, on December 29, the safety boffins at Nissan started investigating the driver seat of a 2023 model year Rogue over excess movement. As it happens, the play was caused by a broken weld on the seat frame between the rear inboard seat rail and inboard bracket. Nissan conducted a parts audit of 22,726 seats, which concluded with no bad welds whatsoever.
The Japanese automaker's US division eventually learned from the supplier of the driver seat frame - Adient of Mexico – that a sub-supplier's quality process issue may have led to bad welds. Come March 2023, both parties identified no fewer than three seat rails with poor welds that hadn't been contained by the sub-supplier, namely Mexico's Forvia SLP Mechanism.
Nissan assessed the impact of the weld condition on driver safety, performing a sled pull test. As expected, safety requirements were not met. As a result, Nissan issued recall number 23V-268 in April 2023. A grand total of 12,400 vehicles were called back, split between the 2023 model year Nissan Rogue, 2023 model year Nissan Pathfinder, and 2023 model year Infiniti QX60. The latter is pretty much a Pathfinder with improved styling and a slightly nicer cabin.
The company instructed retailers to inspect the driver seat and rail. If necessary, service techs would replace the driver seat cushion frame at no charge to the customer. Nissan and Adient discovered that 78 parts remained unaccounted for, driver seat frames that had been sold or used as replacement parts. One warranty claim is attributed to said condition. A second recall was issued to address these 78 previously unaccounted frames, which equipped – you've guessed it! – 78 utility vehicles.
Suspect frames were shipped to dealer service inventory between September 2022 and February 2023. The parts in question were produced by Adient and Forvia SLP Mechanism between August 23, 2022 and September 4, 2022. Owners of vehicles equipped with said frames will be informed of this blunder and the fix by first-class mail on or about July 27.
Twinned with the Mitsubishi Outlander on the Renault-Nissan Alliance's CMF-C/D platform for compact and mid-size applications, the Rogue is Nissan's best-selling nameplate stateside. 186,480 units were delivered in 2022, with the Altima sedan ranking second thanks to 139,955 deliveries.
Not to be confused with the Rogue Sport, the Rogue carries a sticker price of $27,360, excluding destination freight charge. Slotted above the Murano, the Pathfinder is $35,000 from the outset. Infiniti wants a whopping $49,200 for the most basic specification of the QX60, which is a bit uncanny given the Japanese automaker's poor quality and reliability records.
Be that as it may, it's the best-selling Infiniti, with the luxury-oriented marque delivering 16,573 units in 2022. By comparison, second and third places went to the compact QX50 (11,105 units) and the body-on-frame QX80 (7,206).
