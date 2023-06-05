2023 Nissan Rogue Rear Seatbelt Fastener May Be Loose, Recall Issued for 71 Vehicles

Nissan sold 682,731 vehicles in the United States of America in 2022, down 25.7 percent from the 919,086 in 2021. The most popular nameplate of the Japanese automaker in this part of the world is the Rogue, a crossover that's been recalled in limited numbers over a supplier's assembly issue. The tier 1 supplier in question is Unipres USA of Smyrna, Tennessee.

28 photos Photo: Nissan / edited