2023 Nissan Rogue Rear Seatbelt Fastener May Be Loose, Recall Issued for 71 Vehicles

Nissan sold 682,731 vehicles in the United States of America in 2022, down 25.7 percent from the 919,086 in 2021. The most popular nameplate of the Japanese automaker in this part of the world is the Rogue, a crossover that's been recalled in limited numbers over a supplier's assembly issue. The tier 1 supplier in question is Unipres USA of Smyrna, Tennessee.
Back in late 2022, the peeps at Unipres informed Nissan that M12 weld nuts were improperly torqued when assembling the crossover's rear subframe outboard seatbelt anchor attachment points. Rather obviously, all of the potentially affected vehicles were placed on quality hold. Come March 2023, a technician identified a discrepancy in the required torque value for securing the aforementioned fasteners. Nissan promptly started investigating said issue, conducting a yard audit of 106 vehicles, of which six were found to feature loose fasteners.
Nissan then analyzed the effect of improperly torqued fasteners, concluding that lower-than-required torque doesn't meet the design intent. No fewer than 10 dealer-owned vehicles have been fixed as a result. Fast forward to May 2023, and Nissan decided to recall an extra 71 vehicles built with M12 weld nuts in the rear seatbelt anchor attachment points.
Dealers have already been told to inspect both of the bolts, and – if necessary – retorque them to the proper value. Dealers will further apply warning labels to the attachment points to indicate M12 weld nuts and the required torque value for any future repair. Any labels misapplied from the factory will be duly removed. All of the above should take roughly an hour.
Owners can expect to receive Nissan-branded envelopes from July 14 onward. Of course, the repair is free of charge for both labor and parts. Affected vehicles were produced for the 2023 model year between August 15, 2022 and August 18, 2022.
Codenamed T33, the third-generation Rogue is – once again – known as the X-Trail in other parts of the world. Still based on the CMF-CD platform of the preceding T32, the unibody sport utility vehicle comes exclusively with a Nissan-developed gasoline powerplant in the United States market. Its three-cylinder lump is paired with a continuously variable transmission from JATCO, a Nissan subsidiary known for making the worst continuously variable boxes in the biz.
Twinned with the Mitsubishi Outlander, the Rogue is a strict five-seat affair with variable compression technology. The 1.5-liter powerplant is designed to continuously adjust its compression ratio between performance and eco mode in the same way the 2.0-liter VC-Turbo four-cylinder engine does in the Nissan Altima sedan and the Infiniti QX50 crossover.
Pricing for the Rogue begins at $27,760 for the entry-level S FWD, with the S Intelligent AWD coming in at $29,260 sans destination freight charge. Even the best-equipped trim level of the bunch – the Platinum – comes with front-wheel drive as standard despite its $37,340 sticker price.
