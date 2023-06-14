2024 Nissan Sentra Revamp Arrives With More Tech, New Styling, Improved Fuel Economy

The eighth generation of the compact Japanese sedan has been around since 2019 (LA Auto Show) as a 2020MY; now it's due for a much-needed refresh as sales are faltering – the first-quarter quota is still negative after a massive drop for the entire year of 2022.
Unlike some of its Asian peers, Nissan is not overly active in North America – the latest product introductions included the updated 2023 Sentra pricing (starting from $20,050) and the reveal of the 2024 GT-R MSRP, which sits at the other end of the spectrum with a starting quotation of almost $121k! Compare that to Honda and Toyota, for example, which spare no expense on attracting consumers to their sides with lots of marvelous introductions.
Speaking of the compact range of cars, Honda has the mind-blowing Civic Type R on sale (plus the Acura Integra Type S as a posher alternative). At the same time, Toyota can pride itself on an entire family of upcoming Corolla Nightshade models, for example. Meanwhile, Nissan's Sentra compact sedan deliveries were down no less than 17 percent during the first three months of the year compared to the first quarter of 2022. Sure, it's not just Sentra's fault because the love for crossovers, SUVs, and trucks has made many people oblivious to traditional passenger cars.
But Nissan doesn't want to take the Sentra out of the equation and send it to the plains of car Valhalla. As such, it must diligently cater to its needs – and halfway through the product cycle, it's always the best time for a facelift. Thus, meet the 2024 Nissan Sentra with a "sporty refresh and new technology," plus better fuel economy and additional premium features. On the styling side, there is a new front fascia, and fresh 16- and 18-inch wheel designs, while Sentra SR models feature additional modifications to the rear plus new interior details.
The standard 2.0-liter inline-four engine with 149 horsepower and 146 lb-ft (198 Nm) of torque now benefits from the addition of a standard Idle Stop Start system, while power is sent to the wheels through a new Xtronic CVT "designed to reduce fuel consumption while providing a smoother shift pattern." The 2024 Nissan Sentra family with S, SV, and SR trims goes on sale close to the end of summer and includes additional tech goodies on the popular SV grade – new features are heated front seats plus the SV Premium package, which contains the Intelligent Around View Monitor, an eight-speaker Bose Premium Audio System and turn signal indicators on the exterior mirrors.
Last but not least, Nissan hopes that its focus on safety will make the 2024 Sentra even more attractive – all models have standard perks like the Nissan Safety Shield 360 or Easy-Fill Tire Alert system, plus the class-exclusive Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, as well as optional goodies including Intelligent Driver Alertness or Intelligent Cruise Control.
