Japan-Certified Nissan Z Taps Into Its Oriental Roots

Nissan's continuation of the Z series entered production one year ago, and so far, many tuners have had their way with it. Liberty Walk has its name written on the long list, and we've seen their proposal for the first time a few months ago.
Back then, the rear-wheel drive sports coupe came with a gray body and a few add-ons, making it look more muscly for the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon. Their latest Nissan Z, however, mixes white and red with a plethora of aftermarket parts that make it look more Japanese than ever.
The tuner's founder took to social media a few days ago to drop a few images of this project. And we're definitely fans. The car retains the stock bumpers, or so it seems anyway, though it adds an apron, new side skirts, and a new diffuser. The bolt-on design of the fender flares was replicated on the trunk lid spoiler, which sends Bosozoku vibes from certain angles.
It's worth mentioning that Liberty Walk removed the side mirrors from the doors, adding them to the front quarter panels instead for a more retro-ish look. The eight-spoke alloys have a black look, and they were shod in Advan tires with red branding. The yellow brake calipers are visible from behind them, and the car rides closer to the ground courtesy of an adjustable air suspension. The number 23 decorates the doors and appears to round off the looks of the sports coupe.
Liberty Walk doesn't usually upgrade the cockpits of its builds. The same goes for the powertrain, so chances are the pictured Nissan Z remains stock both on the inside and under the hood, where the 3.0-liter V6 lies. Assisted by two turbochargers and connected to a nine-speed automatic or a six-speed manual transmission, the engine produces 400 hp (406 ps/298 kW) and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm) of torque.
Certain outlets and publications state that the 60 mph (97 kph) mark is hit in just under five seconds with the launch control function engaged in the new Nissan Z. The model is said to take 13.5 seconds to deal with the quarter mile, and it will run out of breath at 155 mph (250 kph). This is the electronically limited top speed of the car, and with just a few mods, it can become much quicker.
Pricing starts at $40,990 in the United States for the Sport model, which is the entry-level version. Choose the mid-range Performance, and you will have to pay $10,000 more. The top-of-the-line Proto Spec has an MSRP of $53,990. All three variants of the car can be ordered with the manual or the automatic gearbox, and they return 20 mpg (11.8 l/100 km) combined.
