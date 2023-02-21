2023 Nissan Gets an Under $20K Price Tag, Offers a Wide Range of Standard Safety Features

Although sedan sales in the U.S. continue to drop as more Americans prefer crossovers, they still take up a decent chunk of the total car sales. Today, I'd like to discuss the Nissan Sentra, which competes against the likes of the Toyota Corolla, Hyundai Elantra, and Honda Civic. However, this vehicle’s budget-friendly price tag helps it stand out. Nissan just announced the MSRP (Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price) of the 2023 Sentra: $19,950.
Regarding its design, the car drew inspiration from the sporty and muscular design cues in other of the brand’s sedans, such as the Altima and Maxima - it features a low roofline and the brand’s signature V-motion grille.
The 2023 Nissan Sentra is available in three grades: S, SV, and SR. The Japanese marque claims the Sentra offers the most standard safety features in its class. It does so via the Nissan Safety Shield 360, a suite of six advanced driver-assist systems. It includes functions such as Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, and more.
Other notable driver assistance technologies in the Sentra are the Intelligent Driver Alertness, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, and Easy-Fill Tire Alert systems. At the same time, the Intelligent Around View Monitor and Intelligent Cruise Control features are optional.
Besides incorporating life-saving safety systems in their vehicles, automakers also must provide proper connectivity solutions. The 2023 Nissan Sentra comes with a 7-inch (8-inch on Sentra SV and SR) touchscreen infotainment system as standard. It boasts all major in-car assistants (Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free, Google Assistant voice recognition), as well as Bluetooth connectivity.
The instrument cluster is also digital, featuring a 4.2-inch digital multi-information display in the Sentra S and a 7-inch Advanced Drive-Assist Display in the Sentra SV and SR.
The Nissan Sentra is designed to offer a comfortable and economical ride via its efficient powertrain and precisely tuned suspension. It’s fitted with a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine that outputs 149 hp (111 kW or 151 ps) of power and 146 ft-lbs. (198 Nm) of torque. It’s connected to an Xtronic CVT engineered to deliver a natural driving feel. Moreover, the car sits on an independent rear suspension and a MacPherson strut front suspension paired with 18-inch wheels.
The interior is equipped with Nissan’s comfortable Zero Gravity front seats, the standard D-shaped steering wheel, as well as multiple storage options in the form of front and rear door pockets, and a center console with an armrest. Another notable detail is that the Sentra’s trunk provides 14.3 cubic feet (405 liters) of space.
You’ll get various upgrades with the Sentra SV and SR grades, but I won’t bore you with the exact details. You can check them out on Nissan’s official website. The SV has a base price of $21,170, while the SR goes for $22,840.
The 2023 Nissan Sentra is available in three grades: S, SV, and SR. The Japanese marque claims the Sentra offers the most standard safety features in its class. It does so via the Nissan Safety Shield 360, a suite of six advanced driver-assist systems. It includes functions such as Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, and more.
Other notable driver assistance technologies in the Sentra are the Intelligent Driver Alertness, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, and Easy-Fill Tire Alert systems. At the same time, the Intelligent Around View Monitor and Intelligent Cruise Control features are optional.
Besides incorporating life-saving safety systems in their vehicles, automakers also must provide proper connectivity solutions. The 2023 Nissan Sentra comes with a 7-inch (8-inch on Sentra SV and SR) touchscreen infotainment system as standard. It boasts all major in-car assistants (Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free, Google Assistant voice recognition), as well as Bluetooth connectivity.
The instrument cluster is also digital, featuring a 4.2-inch digital multi-information display in the Sentra S and a 7-inch Advanced Drive-Assist Display in the Sentra SV and SR.
The Nissan Sentra is designed to offer a comfortable and economical ride via its efficient powertrain and precisely tuned suspension. It’s fitted with a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine that outputs 149 hp (111 kW or 151 ps) of power and 146 ft-lbs. (198 Nm) of torque. It’s connected to an Xtronic CVT engineered to deliver a natural driving feel. Moreover, the car sits on an independent rear suspension and a MacPherson strut front suspension paired with 18-inch wheels.
The interior is equipped with Nissan’s comfortable Zero Gravity front seats, the standard D-shaped steering wheel, as well as multiple storage options in the form of front and rear door pockets, and a center console with an armrest. Another notable detail is that the Sentra’s trunk provides 14.3 cubic feet (405 liters) of space.
You’ll get various upgrades with the Sentra SV and SR grades, but I won’t bore you with the exact details. You can check them out on Nissan’s official website. The SV has a base price of $21,170, while the SR goes for $22,840.