Nissan Recalls Certain Sentra Vehicles Over Misaligned Headlight Aim

In March 2020, during a federal motor vehicle safety standard audit at Ichikoh Industries in Japan, an issue with the right-side headlight of the Sentra was discovered. More specifically, the Japanese supplier didn’t apply the correct aiming logic when setting the headlight aim parameters.
As a result of this oversight, the right-side headlight aim may feature a vertical gradient value below 0.13 according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. This condition doesn’t meet the minimum requirement defined in federal motor vehicle safety standard 108. Insufficient illumination on the road while driving may increase the risk of a crash, hence the safety recall we are covering today.
In typical Nissan fashion, the automaker submitted a Petition of Decision of Inconsequential Noncompliance for relief from notification and remedy requirements to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in September 2020. The federal watchdog expectedly denied it, although it took them until April 2022 to say no. A grand total of 5,520 vehicles produced to U.S. specifications are called back, all of them 2020 models that were manufactured from November 26th, 2019 to March 24th, 2020.
The affected component, which bears part number 26010-6LB5A, will be replaced at no cost to the customer. Dealers have already been informed of the recall while customers will have to wait until June 3rd at the earliest.
Redesigned from the ground up in 2019 for the 2020 model year, the Sentra is known as the Sylphy in China. Based on the Renault-Nissan CMF-CD vehicle architecture, the four-door sedan is currently produced in China, Mexico, and Taiwan with a selection of two ICEs and a hybrid three-pot.
The second most affordable Nissan in the United States after the $15,180 Versa, the $19,610 Sentra comes with a 2.0-liter mill with 149 horsepower and 146 pound-feet (198 Nm) at 4,000 rpm. Only a continuously variable transmission is available, which drives the front wheels exclusively.
