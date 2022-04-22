France Wants Former Renault-Nissan Boss Carlos Ghosn in Jail, Arrest Warrant Issued

Before 2019 became known in history as the year the pandemic started, it was the one that unmade Carlos Ghosn. The Brazilian-born auto executive rapidly fell out of grace in 2019 and was eventually forced to flee the Japanese legal system inside a music equipment box.
Since his escape in December 2019, Ghosn spent most of his days out of the public reach, occasionally coming out to have his say about the auto industry and the direction some of its players are heading.
As any fugitive ever well knows, escaping the long arm of the law is almost never a permanent thing, and chances are Ghosn’s dealings will eventually catch up to him. And now that French prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for the man, that “eventually” might be sooner than later.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Ghosn and four other individuals, connected to Omani company Suhail Bahwan Automobiles, a Renault-Nissan dealer in the Middle East, are now wanted for taking millions of dollars from Renault’s accounts and using them for their personal use.
Currently hiding in Lebanon, Ghosn will probably not be convinced by this latest development to turn himself in, and it’s unlikely the French will go there to fetch him, but the piece of paper does put additional pressure on a man that for years has been one of the leading figures of the modern auto industry.
The exact scope of Ghosn’s dealings will probably never be known, but some of the juiciest parts talk of him doing anything from trying to outsmart Japanese compensation legislation to buying residences in Rio de Janeiro and Beirut, using the corporate jet for his private business, and even hiring his sister on the Nissan payroll. With money funneled out of the two companies, he’s also said to have purchased a 120-foot (37-meter) yacht.
As any fugitive ever well knows, escaping the long arm of the law is almost never a permanent thing, and chances are Ghosn’s dealings will eventually catch up to him. And now that French prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for the man, that “eventually” might be sooner than later.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Ghosn and four other individuals, connected to Omani company Suhail Bahwan Automobiles, a Renault-Nissan dealer in the Middle East, are now wanted for taking millions of dollars from Renault’s accounts and using them for their personal use.
Currently hiding in Lebanon, Ghosn will probably not be convinced by this latest development to turn himself in, and it’s unlikely the French will go there to fetch him, but the piece of paper does put additional pressure on a man that for years has been one of the leading figures of the modern auto industry.
The exact scope of Ghosn’s dealings will probably never be known, but some of the juiciest parts talk of him doing anything from trying to outsmart Japanese compensation legislation to buying residences in Rio de Janeiro and Beirut, using the corporate jet for his private business, and even hiring his sister on the Nissan payroll. With money funneled out of the two companies, he’s also said to have purchased a 120-foot (37-meter) yacht.