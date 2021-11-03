The Curious Case of the Seventh-Gen Nissan Sentra NISMO

In hindsight, the seventh-generation Nissan Sentra B-17 is a car one could argue was set up to fail from the word go. Yes, it sold in massive numbers and did well for Nissan's bottom line at the time. Overall quality issues with CVT failures galore made the Sentra a questionable choice for most drivers. So then, you might think building a performance model to be at least a little pointless. Evidently, Nissan didn't think so