Carlos Ghosn Comes Out of Nowhere, Says Renault Is Just a Shadow of Its Former Self

More on this:

1 Rivian and Renault Join Forces To Temporarily Protect Our Seas

2 Japanese Automaker Nissan Recorded Profits in 2021 Despite Industry-Wide Chip Shortage

3 Alpine Boss Says Renault’s Artificial Intelligence Expertise Can Help F1 Team

4 Dacia Duster Celebrates Two Million Global Sales, Still Is the Most Affordable SUV

5 Renault, Nissan, and Mitsubishi Will Have 30 New EVs Over Five Platforms Until 2030