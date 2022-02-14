Carlos Ghosn Comes Out of Nowhere, Says Renault Is Just a Shadow of Its Former Self

After the news broke out that Renault survived the health crisis and all else that came with it because of a major state-backed loan, now the former CEO Carlos Ghosn adds some more fuel to the fire.
Renault is trying its best to navigate these tumultuous times. The company has presented a major strategy last year called Renaulution, which arranged the Renault, Alpine, Dacia, and Lada brands in a new order. The French carmaker has prioritized profit with Dacia and Lada, evolution with Renault and cult with Alpine. The effect of this major overhaul is starting to show in Europe, but results are still weak. Renault hasn’t fully recovered yet and the continuation of chip crisis and supply chain issues have still reigned. This will be cleared up in a couple of days when Renault will post its full financial results for last year’s activity.
On top of all these challenges, former CEO Carlos Ghosn, once a revered leader, now comes with refreshed criticism. He talked to Le Parisien and said Renault just shows mediocre results and its new business orientation is only about twiddling. He’s also unhappy about how the French automaker transformed today into a “shadow of its former self.”
When asked about Renaulution, Ghosn said that the strategy had to be followed by real action. In his opinion this didn’t happen. But things take time. Dacia, for example, enters a new phase from 2023, while Alpine is on set to become a global symbol again. Together with Mitsubishi and Nissan, Renault will introduce more EVs under the 2030 Alliance.
Carlos Ghosn is also begrudged by the fact that he’s being blamed for Renault’s current difficulties. The new CEO, Luca de Meo, has repeatedly said that Ghosn’s strategy of increasing large sales has proved to be unwise.
Living now in Lebanon, the former Renault CEO says he’s saddened by the fall of the French carmaker. He’s yet to stand trial for breaking various financial laws. He still believes Nissan and Japanese authorities are on a witch hunt because he wanted to merge the two auto brands.
On top of all these challenges, former CEO Carlos Ghosn, once a revered leader, now comes with refreshed criticism. He talked to Le Parisien and said Renault just shows mediocre results and its new business orientation is only about twiddling. He’s also unhappy about how the French automaker transformed today into a “shadow of its former self.”
When asked about Renaulution, Ghosn said that the strategy had to be followed by real action. In his opinion this didn’t happen. But things take time. Dacia, for example, enters a new phase from 2023, while Alpine is on set to become a global symbol again. Together with Mitsubishi and Nissan, Renault will introduce more EVs under the 2030 Alliance.
Carlos Ghosn is also begrudged by the fact that he’s being blamed for Renault’s current difficulties. The new CEO, Luca de Meo, has repeatedly said that Ghosn’s strategy of increasing large sales has proved to be unwise.
Living now in Lebanon, the former Renault CEO says he’s saddened by the fall of the French carmaker. He’s yet to stand trial for breaking various financial laws. He still believes Nissan and Japanese authorities are on a witch hunt because he wanted to merge the two auto brands.