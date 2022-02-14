Informal Lancia Delta HFe Reimagines Original 1980s HF Integrale With EV(o) Flair

Lancia is but a pale shadow of its former self, even more so than other Stellantis assets, like Alfa Romeo. Still, Italian sporty car enthusiasts know very well that just saying the word Delta might put a big smile on anyone’s face.
Unlike Alfa Romeo, which at least now has a completely new product to dream of, Lancia is like a patient on life support. Such is the dire case of a once iconic Italian automaker, but at least there is a beacon of hope. The Stellantis “doctors” are not giving up, and neither are the automotive world’s virtual artists.
Case in point. We already know that Lancia will be given a new lease of life and the chance to put more smiles on people’s faces over the coming years. With an EV twist, of course, as this is the only (sustainable) way forward from this point on. And, naturally, the group is going to attempt yet another legendary Delta revival.
Some would very much like to imagine that Lancia’s fourth generation will become the EV Challenger Hellcat of the hatchback world. But that is only going to be possible if Stellantis allows for a feisty HF integrale transformation. Otherwise, we fear they would make the same harrowing second- and third-generation mistakes...
Alas, many virtual artists have confidence that Lancia will know better. So, they keep churning out new HF integrale ideas to keep us company for the long wait. Such as Lars O. Saeltzer, the pixel master behind the Larson Design moniker (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media). He imagined a CGI revival of the original HF integrale in a new “Evoluzione” form. An EV one, of course, to keep up with the times.
Yet, unlike other unofficial depictions, his Lancia Delta HFe concept looks more like a cool restomod. So, rather than producing a potentially disastrous contemporary design, the CGI expert opted for the golden neo-retro recipe. And, as far as we can tell, he did not fail to capture the original’s spirit...
