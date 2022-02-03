Lancia Ypsilon Alberta Ferretti Debuts With a Dash of Exclusivity and Rose Gold

Lancia has launched yet another special edition of the Ypsilon, which is called Ypsilon Alberta Ferretti. The name comes from an Italian fashion designer and dressmaker, and the latest special edition brings a distinctive shade of Gray to underline the vehicle's elegance.
As Lancia notes, the Ypsilon has received 36 special series since 1987. The model in question is the fourth generation of the Ypsilon, and the AF edition is the 36th, and it will have a dedicated advertising campaign that has the following motto: "Lots of personality. Yours."
The Alberta Ferretti Gray color is an iridescent shade of Gray with Pink highlights, and the fashion designer with the same name has used it to express elegance in all its forms, as Stellantis notes. Despite introducing a special shade just for this special edition, Lancia will allow customers to order it in a few other colors.
Therefore, it will be possible to order a Lancia Ypsilon Alberta Ferretti in a pastel Snow White or the Metallic Stone Gray. Black is always fashionable, so two shades are available, Vulcano and Bicolor Black.
The latter alternates a glossy finish with a matte finish on some of its body panels. The photo gallery only shows the Alberta Ferretti Gray model, though, as that was the only version featured in the press shots.
On the inside, occupants will enjoy “sculpted velvet" fabric, along with the company's Seaqual yarn, which is a high-quality, post-consumer polyester yarn that has been recycled by the Seaqual Initiative and its partners.
Other distinctive elements include Rose Gold finishes, which are present on the seats through embroidery and continuous tread, as well as on various surfaces as a contrasting element.
The headrests come with the AF monogram, also in Rose Gold. The embroidery on the seats is meant to echo the patterns found in Alberta Ferretti collections. In other words, this special edition of the Ypsilon will be most appreciated by those who are fans of fashion and are familiar with the Italian house, not just with the Lancia brand.
The Lancia Ypsilon Alberta Ferretti is available with an inline-three-cylinder FireFly engine, which has a displacement of 1.0-liter and provides 70 horsepower (51.5 kW). The unit is a hybrid, as it has a 12-volt Belt Integrated Starter Generation with a dedicated Lithium battery to handle vibration-free engine restarts.
Customers can also order the 1.2-liter inline-four-cylinder engine that comes with an LPG installation. The 69 horsepower unit provides a maximum range of 900 kilometers (about half the distance from Florida to New York City, or 559 miles) on the mixed cycle with both full tanks.
The Lancia Ypsilon Alberta Ferretti starts at EUR 13,950 (ca. $15,886) in Italy, and it is only available in that market.
