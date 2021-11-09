Lancia Will Bring Back the Aurelia, But Not Like You Probably Think

Luca Napolitano has been revealing drops of information about his plans to revive Lancia. First, we knew that the company would have a new-generation Ypsilon, a compact crossover, and a compact hatchback. When the Lancia CEO said the Delta would return, he also mentioned it would get a flagship. If you also thought that meant at least a D-segment vehicle, you were wrong. So were we: it will be the compact crossover.

