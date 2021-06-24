Lancia Will Have Three New EV in the Next Five Years To Recover

Carlos Tavares gave Chrysler, Lancia, and Alfa Romeo ten years to prove they are still relevant enough to stay alive. When it comes to Lancia, what we know is that Jean-Pierre Ploué will be personally in charge of giving its future vehicles striking looks, but that was about it. Thankfully, Luca Ciferri, from Automotive News, brought more light on the brand’s plans.
According to Ciferri, Lancia will have three new EVs in the next five years: a small car to replace the Ypsilon, a compact crossover, and a compact hatchback. Two of them would have already been approved, and one is still in discussion.
The first electric car ever to present the Lancia logo will be the replacement for the Ypsilon, expected to arrive by mid-2014, and it will also have a combustion-engined derivative. If you think it will present the same platform as the current Fiat 500e, that will not be the case. The future small Lancia will have the second generation of the eCMP architecture, which should be presented in 2022. We suspect it may be called simply SLTP Small to follow the new naming strategy Stellantis has adopted for its platforms.
The compact crossover would arrive in the first quarter of 2026, would be manufactured in Melfi, and it will be exclusively electric. Its platform will be the eVMP, which also suffered a name change: you’ll now call it SLTP Medium from now on.
The last of the three new products is the one that is still under evaluation. Stellantis executives would be wondering if there will still be a market for a compact hatchback in 2027 for Lancia to present one.
Apart from the new products, Stellantis intends to sell Lancia vehicles in countries other than Italy to improve its chances. Anyway, and if you take what Peter Rawlinson said about his strategy for Lucid, the recovery plan for Lancia may seem strange.
Carlos Tavares himself said that Lancia embodies “Italian elegance,” which suggests the Stellantis CEO saw it as an excellent fit for a luxury brand. Rawlinson recently noted that “there’s always room at the top” and that “It’s mighty crowded down below.” Under this perspective, putting Lancia to compete in high-volume and low-profit-margin segments may make it harder for the brand to survive.
