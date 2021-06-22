Lancia’s New E-Scooter Is a More Exciting Product Than the Old Ypsilon Supermini

Everyone and their pet knows Lancia’s sad story, which went from dominating the world of rallying and making exciting cars, such as the Delta Integrale, 037, Fulvia and Stratos, to having a single-vehicle lineup, which has remained pretty much unchanged since 2011.
Its new parent company, Stellantis, promises to rejuvenate it over the next decade, but before that happens, the Italian auto firm has entered the scooter game with an electric two-wheeler, named the Ypsilon e-scooter.
Made in collaboration with MT Distribution, it was designed for last-minute walking, or urban micromobility, in fancier words. The scooter is available in two colors, Maryne and Gold, features a front suspension, 8-inch honeycomb wheels, LED lights at both ends and a brushless motor that requires minimal maintenance and guarantees high performance, according to Lancia.
It offers up to 18 km (11 miles) of range and can be easily folded, which makes it one of the lightest and most versatile in its class, the Italian firm says.
The Lancia Ypsilon e-scooter is already on sale at dealers, different retailers and online stores, priced from €299 ($355) in Italy, or around half the price of the Seat eKickScooter 25, which weighs 12.5 kg (28 lbs), has a 25 kph (16 mph) top speed and offers a maximum range of around 25 km (16 miles).
If you were wondering how the Ypsilon supermini is doing this days, Lancia says that it has hold on to the B-segment podium in Italy for 10 years, being the second best-selling car in the market overall. Over 34,000 units of the Ypsilon Hybrid have been sold since launch, including almost 20,000 this year.
The subcompact hatchback is described as “a clear expression of beauty, innovation and timeless style”, and with the government grant and financing, it can be ordered from €9,500 (equal to $11,298) in Italy.
Made in collaboration with MT Distribution, it was designed for last-minute walking, or urban micromobility, in fancier words. The scooter is available in two colors, Maryne and Gold, features a front suspension, 8-inch honeycomb wheels, LED lights at both ends and a brushless motor that requires minimal maintenance and guarantees high performance, according to Lancia.
It offers up to 18 km (11 miles) of range and can be easily folded, which makes it one of the lightest and most versatile in its class, the Italian firm says.
The Lancia Ypsilon e-scooter is already on sale at dealers, different retailers and online stores, priced from €299 ($355) in Italy, or around half the price of the Seat eKickScooter 25, which weighs 12.5 kg (28 lbs), has a 25 kph (16 mph) top speed and offers a maximum range of around 25 km (16 miles).
If you were wondering how the Ypsilon supermini is doing this days, Lancia says that it has hold on to the B-segment podium in Italy for 10 years, being the second best-selling car in the market overall. Over 34,000 units of the Ypsilon Hybrid have been sold since launch, including almost 20,000 this year.
The subcompact hatchback is described as “a clear expression of beauty, innovation and timeless style”, and with the government grant and financing, it can be ordered from €9,500 (equal to $11,298) in Italy.