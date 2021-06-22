Lancia’s New E-Scooter Is a More Exciting Product Than the Old Ypsilon Supermini

More on this:

1 Naon Zero-One e-Scooter Is Everything You Could Want, but You Can’t Have One Yet

2 This SEAT Electric Scooter Will Hit the Road in 2020

3 Remember the Lancia Ypsilon? It’s Selling Better Than Alfa Romeo In Europe

4 This 1991 Lancia Delta HF Integrale 16v Turbo Can Be Imported Into the U.S.

5 Lancia Update: Only the Ypsilon Is Sold at a Discount in Italy, But for How Long