Alpine Boss Says Renault’s Artificial Intelligence Expertise Can Help F1 Team

Since taking over as CEO of Renault’s rebranded Formula 1 team at the start of last season, Laurent Rossi has done a solid job in charge of the outfit, which now bears the name Alpine F1 Team. Rossi was initially hoping to fight at the front of the grid sometime within the next five years but from what we’ve seen so far, success could come a lot sooner.
The Alpine chief exec knows there is still a substantial performance gap between his team and rival squads such as Mercedes and Red Bull. However, his side does have a bit of an ace up their sleeve, thanks to parent road car company Renault, reports Autosport.
“We have the stability that the Renault Group offers for five to 10 years of constant funding, and also the assets,” explained Rossi.
“The fact that Formula 1 is moving more and more towards less and less physical testing, with more and more simulations and data analysis, in the Renault group, we have AI machine learning scientists, of top-notch quality.”
Alpine wants to win races and possibly even a title by the end of 2024 or 2025, which all things considered, is right around the corner. The French team would need to progress extremely rapidly through the ranks, in order to surpass Ferrari, McLaren, Red Bull and Mercedes.
“It’s not like we put in $200 million, and they [rival teams’ budgets] put in $500 million. $200 [million] plus or minus something is fine, we can do it,” added Rossi, referring to his outfit’s capacity of taking the fight to all the other big names on the grid.
Alpine finished the 2021 season in fifth place in the Constructors Standings, with a total of 155 points. They were 13 points clear of AlphaTauri and 120 points shy of McLaren. We expect them to perform even better this year, albeit not quite at the same level as any of the obvious title contenders.
