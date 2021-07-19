The BAM Bus Is a Skoolie Turned Motorhome by 3 Women Sharing the Same Boyfriend

Two Americans Sentenced by Tokyo Court to Prison for Helping Ghosn Escape Japan

On a late December day in 2019, word got out that former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn had escaped from Japan and arrived in Beirut, Lebanon. 6 photos



Fast forward to today, and a Toyko court has just handed down the first sentences related to Ghosn’s arrest and escape from Japan, thus imprisoning the two Americans that helped him out. U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor received a two-year sentence, while his son Peter will be in prison for one year and eight months, reports



“This case enabled Ghosn, a defendant of serious crime, to escape overseas,” said Hideo Nirei, the chief judge, while explaining his ruling. “One year and a half has passed, but there is no prospect of the trial being held.”



Taylor and his son pleaded guilty and made a full apology to the court last month, stating that they regretted their role in helping



As of right now, Ghosn is still a fugitive from the law, but he remains in his childhood home of Lebanon, where there isn’t an extradition treaty with Japan. Furthermore, another former



Both Ghosn as well as Kelly have denied the charges.