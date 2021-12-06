Nissan Secures 60-Second Advertisement During Super Bowl LVI. Will Show New Z and Ariya EV

Nissan announced on December 6th that they had secured a deal with CBS and the NFL to show a spot on one of this year's coveted Super Bowl advertisement slots. Dubbed a 60-second "comedy-thriller," the commercial will attempt to use humor to emphasize how far the brand has come in recent years.
In truth, the most entertaining thing about Nissan hasn't been its consistently outclassed recent car lineup, but rather the comically absurd and hilarious case of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance's former leading man, Carlos Ghosn. The now internationally wanted financial criminal was famously smuggled out of Japan to avoid long-term detention in a musical instrument case. Now, in the post-Ghosn era, Nissan is all too willing to show it left everything behind and has great models and deals to boot.
A highly watched minute-long TV advertisement during the most prominent advertising slot in America is something Nissan will use as a platform to show how it truly changed. The all-new 2023 Nissan Z sports car and Ariya EV are expected to become the spearhead behind Nissan's transformation into a trend-following manufacturer.
"For the past year, Nissan has focused on showing how thrilling driving a Nissan can be," said Allyson Witherspoon, vice president and chief marketing officer, Nissan U.S. "With one of the freshest lineups in the industry, from A to Z, it is time to take our message to the biggest stage in culture. We're going to show the world the transformative power of driving a Nissan."
Meanwhile, the 2023 Ariya crossover is imminent to hit American showrooms as early as the fourth quarter of 2022, with the 2023 Nissan Z arriving in dealerships sometime in the coming spring. It's going to take more than funny commercials for people to put aside their past feelings about Nissan and their poor quality as of late. But companies have been made and broken by Super Bowl commercials. Perhaps Super Bowl LVI will be the point everyone points to as Nissan's "turn the new leaf moment." Pun definitely not intended.
