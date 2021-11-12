2022 Nissan Sentra Welcomes SR Midnight Edition Package, Base Trim Costs $100 More

Based on the Sylphy that Nissan introduced in 2019 at the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, the Sentra for the U.S. market enters the 2022 model year with a slightly higher price tag of $19,510 sans $975 for the destination charge. That’s $100 more than before despite no additional standard equipment for the base S grade.
What do you get for your hard-earned bucks from this fellow? The Honda Civic- and Toyota Corolla-rivaling sedan flaunts Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, rear automatic braking, front automatic braking with pedestrian detection, a continuously variable transmission, and a direct-injected engine with 149 horsepower and 146 pound-feet (198 Nm).
Step up to the mid-range SV, and you’re looking at $20,570 excluding taxes and a handful of enhancements over the S that include aluminum-alloy wheels instead of steelies with plastic covers, Intelligent Cruise Control, remote engine start, a 7.0-inch Advanced Drive-Assist Display, and 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment. Customers who intend to purchase the SV are further offered the optional All-Weather Package that adds dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, and heated steering wheel.
Finally, the Sentra’s lineup is topped by the SR at $22,100 and the $695 Midnight Edition Package that’s exclusive to the SR trim level. 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and LED signature daytime running lights, dark chrome for the V-Motion front grille, chromed exhaust finishers, and Sport Cloth seat trim with contrasting orange stitching open the list of standard features. Opting for the Midnight Edition Package sweetens the deal with black wheels, a black-painted grille, rear spoiler, rear diffuser, as well as black badging.
Even though it’s not a bad car per se, bear in mind that Nissan has more reliability issues than Honda or Toyota. We also have to consider the all-new Maverick, which is pretty damn irresistible to cost-sensitive motorists at $19,995 for the 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain with front-wheel drive and an estimated fuel economy of 42 miles per gallon (5.6 l/100 km) in the city.
Step up to the mid-range SV, and you’re looking at $20,570 excluding taxes and a handful of enhancements over the S that include aluminum-alloy wheels instead of steelies with plastic covers, Intelligent Cruise Control, remote engine start, a 7.0-inch Advanced Drive-Assist Display, and 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment. Customers who intend to purchase the SV are further offered the optional All-Weather Package that adds dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, and heated steering wheel.
Finally, the Sentra’s lineup is topped by the SR at $22,100 and the $695 Midnight Edition Package that’s exclusive to the SR trim level. 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and LED signature daytime running lights, dark chrome for the V-Motion front grille, chromed exhaust finishers, and Sport Cloth seat trim with contrasting orange stitching open the list of standard features. Opting for the Midnight Edition Package sweetens the deal with black wheels, a black-painted grille, rear spoiler, rear diffuser, as well as black badging.
Even though it’s not a bad car per se, bear in mind that Nissan has more reliability issues than Honda or Toyota. We also have to consider the all-new Maverick, which is pretty damn irresistible to cost-sensitive motorists at $19,995 for the 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain with front-wheel drive and an estimated fuel economy of 42 miles per gallon (5.6 l/100 km) in the city.