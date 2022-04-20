Spy Video Suggests Nissan Could Be Working on a Z Nismo Sports Car

With the first units of the 2023 Nissan Z about to start arriving at dealers before sales will kick off in June, one might think that the automaker has shifted its attention toward some completely different products. But is that really the case?
Actually, a very short video shot in the company’s home market, at the Okayama racetrack, suggests that they might not be done with the development of the all-new sports car. At only 3 seconds long, the clip shows a more aggressive version of the 2023 Z, which some belief could be the Nismo.
Compared to the regular model, this one looks more aggressive. It has a big wing attached to the rear deck area, fatter fender flares, and big side skirts. A single exhaust tip can be seen on the right-hand side, and it has fewer inches under its belly and between the tires and fattened-up arches. Moreover, the uploader states that the hood looked different too.
Every single mod points to Nissan working on a more track-focused version of the all-new Z, which might get the Nismo suffix. Nonetheless, in a different scenario, we could also be looking at a tuner testing out various parts for the sports car in order to make sure that everything works the way it is supposed to before launching them officially.
If you had to take a guess, would you say that this is the upcoming Z Nismo or a tuned version of the sports car? Let us know your thoughts in the comments area down below. Before you do, we will remind you that the first units will start hitting the road in possession of their owners this summer, with a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 powering the entire range, making 400 hp and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm) of torque and available with a manual or an automatic transmission.
