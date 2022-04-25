This Country's Police Have Lots of Playlists on Spotify, They're for Drivers Only

There have been multiple studies that confirmed people are easily influenced by the type of music they’re listening to. There’s no denying that a tune like Every Breath You Take by The Police won’t have the same effect on you as AC/DC’s Rock N Roll Train. One will allow you to breathe calmly, relax, and think about a loved one, while the other will inspire you to party like there’s no tomorrow.
Our brains are wired to react to what we’re hearing, especially if we like that specific soundbite.
But you don’t have to take my word for granted. Multiple studies have shown in the last couple of years that drivers can improve their conduct on public infrastructure dedicated to vehicles just by listening to the right music. For example, research done at London Metropolitan University uncovered that it’s better to listen to Coldplay than to Kanye West.
Scientists measured heartbeats, evaluated driving skills in real-time, and noted all the behavioral changes for eight subjects. They were each given different tunes and were instructed to follow the same path as the others. The test was done on a 500-mile (805 km) closed-course journey, where researchers saw that noisier music made both men and women more aggressive. Moreover, they discovered that listening to tunes that don’t match the human heartbeat rate will make drivers focus on the music and not on being careful on the road.
Stanford University in the U.S. showed loud music can also increase stress levels and compel drivers to be more erratic than their usual selves. Our mood is easily impacted by what we’re listening to, especially if we find ourselves in a more vulnerable emotional state.
There were multiple tests conducted over the years. Almost all showed that we should carefully choose our music if we want to be better drivers.Hit that play button!
That’s why New Zealand’s police decided to create their own playlists on Spotify. They only picked the right songs. Don’t think officers spent their entire time listening to various songs, testing them out on the road, and then putting them in a certain category. No, the police based the entire selection on what scientists uncovered. They have a total of 34 playlists at the time of writing this piece. Slow-paced songs that mimic the human heart rhythm are included, and the genres are varied. It goes from hip-hop, rock, and funk to R&B, country, and jazz. Believe it or not, Drake’s in there too.
New Zealand constantly tries to find creative ways to help drivers maintain a safe attitude while on the road. That’s why they have the Survive the Drive website where you’re informed that “it’s easy to forget about your speed when you’re on a roadie” and to avoid getting a ticket you are directed to music that’ll inhibit the need for driving fast.
Be advised, a Spotify subscription and a good internet connection are needed to have full access to every song. Or you can just shuffle for a couple of seconds using the free version. Listening to commercials is another way of getting access to Spotify’s database.
International Transport Forum data for the years before movement restrictions were a thing shows fatal car crashes keep declining. Their initiatives are helping drivers behave better!
The government is keeping track of every life lost on the road. This year is shaping up to be another one in which more people arrive unscathed at their destination, as the number of deaths is sitting at a new low. This counts as a major win!
New Zealand’s efforts are ongoing in this aspect, and we can expect more creativity from them in the future. What could the police bring next to help everyone drive better?
At the end of the day, being behind the wheel of a car, van, or truck is a major responsibility. A driver must make sure that people traveling with them won’t experience any life-threatening situations, while also conducting themselves in such a manner that other road participants won’t be distracted by their presence. Getting in a car is lots of fun in certain situations, but we’re obliged to adhere to norms that keep us all out of harm’s way.
To get in a groovy mood while still being fully focused on what’s happening on the road, I’d recommend you start your journey with Michael Jackson’s You Rock My World or Rock With You. It doesn’t matter if you’re into pop or not, just try it once and see how good it’ll make you feel. If you have any other tune recommendations, don’t hesitate to share them down below with us. Maybe we can even make a playlist of our own that'll help people avoid a crash!
