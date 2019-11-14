2020 Nissan Sentra Coming to Los Angeles Auto Show

Originally a subcompact when it was introduced in 1982, the Sentra evolved into a compact in 2000 to make room for the Versa. Codenamed B17, the outgoing generation will be retired towards the end of the year as Nissan prepares to launch the all-new Sentra for 2020 on the Common Module Family platform.
CMF for short, these underpinnings translate to better handling, more efficient drivetrains, and a few more driver-assist technologies. The 2020 Nissan Sylphy for China serves as a preview for the North American sedan, which will be built in Canton, Mississippi as opposed to Guangzhou in the Middle Kingdom.
Car & Driver received confirmation in regard to the world premiere of the 2020 Nissan Sentra, scheduled for November 19th. A huge improvement in terms of exterior design, the all-new sedan also happens to be roomier than its predecessor thanks to a longer wheelbase and wider track. The floating C-pillars add to the visual drama of the econobox with a tablet-style center touchscreen.
The dashboard layout might come as familiar to those who know their Nissans well, and yes, Nissan is understood to keep the Sentra SR Turbo and Sentra NISMO alive. A four-cylinder engine and a continuously variable automatic transmission should do the trick, especially the naturally aspirated HR16DE and turbocharged MR16DDT combined with the Xtronic CVT and D-Step shift logic.
It remains to be seen if Nissan is willing to keep the six-speed manual alive and kicking for 2020, but chances are the stick shift won’t go anywhere given the specifications of the Sylphy. As opposed to the Altima mid-sized sedan, the Sentra won’t receive all-wheel drive as an optional extra because there’s no demand for such an option in this segment. The Kicks doesn’t do AWD either.
Codenamed B18, the all-new Sentra shouldn’t stray too far from the 2019 model year’s starting price of $17,990 excluding destination charge. Packing 124 horsepower as standard, key features of the entry-level Sentra S include 7.0-inch infotainment, auto headlights, RearView Monitor, and Bluetooth media streaming for your mobile phone.
Car & Driver received confirmation in regard to the world premiere of the 2020 Nissan Sentra, scheduled for November 19th. A huge improvement in terms of exterior design, the all-new sedan also happens to be roomier than its predecessor thanks to a longer wheelbase and wider track. The floating C-pillars add to the visual drama of the econobox with a tablet-style center touchscreen.
The dashboard layout might come as familiar to those who know their Nissans well, and yes, Nissan is understood to keep the Sentra SR Turbo and Sentra NISMO alive. A four-cylinder engine and a continuously variable automatic transmission should do the trick, especially the naturally aspirated HR16DE and turbocharged MR16DDT combined with the Xtronic CVT and D-Step shift logic.
It remains to be seen if Nissan is willing to keep the six-speed manual alive and kicking for 2020, but chances are the stick shift won’t go anywhere given the specifications of the Sylphy. As opposed to the Altima mid-sized sedan, the Sentra won’t receive all-wheel drive as an optional extra because there’s no demand for such an option in this segment. The Kicks doesn’t do AWD either.
Codenamed B18, the all-new Sentra shouldn’t stray too far from the 2019 model year’s starting price of $17,990 excluding destination charge. Packing 124 horsepower as standard, key features of the entry-level Sentra S include 7.0-inch infotainment, auto headlights, RearView Monitor, and Bluetooth media streaming for your mobile phone.