Dukes of Hazzard in Real Life: Video Shows Nissan Altima Go Airborne Over Tow Truck Bed

If you ever thought flying over a ramp with your car or bike was a good idea, recent footage from South Georgia will have you thinking twice. The 18-second death-defying incident captured on a deputy's body camera resembles something straight out of a Dukes of Hazzard film.
Car stunts on video make great entertainment pieces. The thought of someone flying over a cliff or bridge and living to tell the story makes an awesome story on a film set. But when that action-packed adrenaline-pumped incident happens right before your eyes – the thought of damage to property and loss of lives is devastating.
Well, that happened on May 24 in Lowndes County, Georgia. Body camera footage from a police officer's camera shows a sedan flying over a parked tow truck's bed and flipping mid-air before crushing a couple of feet ahead.
The deputies and other motorists close by watched the car, identified by witnesses as a Nissan Altima, leap 120 feet (37 meters) into the air before crashing into the ground upside down.
It gets worse. Upon landing, the Nissan Altima hit another vehicle before tumbling and stopping 23 feet (7 meters) ahead.
According to the Police report, deputies were handling another traffic incident with a tow truck in sight when a car suddenly whooshed over the truck's bed into the air.
A Lowndes County sheriff deputy on site captured the death-defying incident thanks to a video recording on the body camera. Even before the car finally comes to a stop, the deputy can be seen sprinting to aid the affected motorists.
The driver, a 21-year-old woman from Florida, narrowly escaped death and was taken to South Georgia Medical Center with serious injuries. An officer handling the initial traffic stop was hit by flying debris. Fortunately, none of his injuries were life-threatening.
The tow truck, commonly known as a roll-back wrecker, was part of an initial traffic stop by Lowndes County sheriff officers on the side. Based on the accident report, It was parked on the left lane, with the emergency light activated.
According to Georgia traffic law, when you see amber flashing lights of emergency vehicles or tow trucks pulled over, and you are driving in the same direction, you MUST clear the lane (only if it is safe) or slow down below the recommended speed limit.
The video, currently making rounds on social media, could help bring awareness over Georgia's ‘Move Over' law that dictates a driver to slow down and move over a lane when approaching emergency vehicles such as tow trucks.
It's unclear why the driver crashed over the tow truck, which had its emergency amber lights on when the incident happened.
Drivers who violate the 'Move Over' law face fines of up to $2,000 or receive three demerit points. It is still unclear if the Nissan Altima driver will face charges for violating the traffic law, CNN reported.
Well, that happened on May 24 in Lowndes County, Georgia. Body camera footage from a police officer's camera shows a sedan flying over a parked tow truck's bed and flipping mid-air before crushing a couple of feet ahead.
The deputies and other motorists close by watched the car, identified by witnesses as a Nissan Altima, leap 120 feet (37 meters) into the air before crashing into the ground upside down.
It gets worse. Upon landing, the Nissan Altima hit another vehicle before tumbling and stopping 23 feet (7 meters) ahead.
According to the Police report, deputies were handling another traffic incident with a tow truck in sight when a car suddenly whooshed over the truck's bed into the air.
A Lowndes County sheriff deputy on site captured the death-defying incident thanks to a video recording on the body camera. Even before the car finally comes to a stop, the deputy can be seen sprinting to aid the affected motorists.
The driver, a 21-year-old woman from Florida, narrowly escaped death and was taken to South Georgia Medical Center with serious injuries. An officer handling the initial traffic stop was hit by flying debris. Fortunately, none of his injuries were life-threatening.
The tow truck, commonly known as a roll-back wrecker, was part of an initial traffic stop by Lowndes County sheriff officers on the side. Based on the accident report, It was parked on the left lane, with the emergency light activated.
According to Georgia traffic law, when you see amber flashing lights of emergency vehicles or tow trucks pulled over, and you are driving in the same direction, you MUST clear the lane (only if it is safe) or slow down below the recommended speed limit.
The video, currently making rounds on social media, could help bring awareness over Georgia's ‘Move Over' law that dictates a driver to slow down and move over a lane when approaching emergency vehicles such as tow trucks.
It's unclear why the driver crashed over the tow truck, which had its emergency amber lights on when the incident happened.
Drivers who violate the 'Move Over' law face fines of up to $2,000 or receive three demerit points. It is still unclear if the Nissan Altima driver will face charges for violating the traffic law, CNN reported.
A sheriff deputy's body camera captured the moment a driver survived a death-defying car crash in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/jqmOOw2iaq— CNN International (@cnni) May 31, 2023