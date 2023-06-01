2023 Nissan Qashqai Becomes Showier With New e-Power Black Edition

Marketed under the Rogue Sport moniker on our side of the Atlantic Ocean, Europe's Nissan Qashqai has been upgraded with a few goodies wrapped in the e-Power Black Edition Package. A celebration of the electrified powertrain introduced on the compact crossover last year, it brings distinctive looks to set it apart from the rest of the lineup.
According to the Japanese car marque, the new Nissan Qashqai e-Power Black Edition can be ordered in three dual-tone finishes. Options include Pearl White or Ceramic Gray with a Black roof or Black with a Gray roof. All variants ride on five-spoke alloys finished in black.
Other highlights of the car include the kickplates that display the model's name on the asphalt upon opening the doors. Customers can order the Tech & Connect Package as an extra, which brings the full LED headlights with Adaptive Driving Beam, head-up display, and wireless charging pad. Another option brings a panoramic roof and roof rails to the Qashqai, and the Cold Pack rounds off the offering with its heated front seats, steering wheel, and front windscreen.
Made by Nissan Design Europe, the new Qashqai Black Edition uses the e-Power assembly. It combines a three-cylinder, 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine 156 ps (154 hp/115 kW) that acts as a generator. The mill feeds the battery pack, which in turn sends electrons to the electric motor to drive the wheels. The battery is juiced up on the go by the ICE and uses the energy recuperated during braking. The total system output is rated at 190 ps (187 hp/140 kW).
Besides continental Europe, Nissan's Qashqai e-Power Black Edition is also sold in the United Kingdom. Here, it is known as the Qashqai Kuro Edition and builds on the N-Connecta mid-range grade, which slots between the Visia and Acenta Premium and the Tekna and Tekna+. It is available in the same color options and rides on identical wheels with a black roof. Moreover, Britain's Qashqai Kuro Edition gets the same equipment level as the Black Edition.
Pricing for the model is set at £36,945 (equaling $45,795), which makes it more expensive than the Tekna (£34,080/$42,245), and slightly more affordable than the top-of-the-line Tekna+ (£37,590/$46,595). To get the Tech Assist Pack, which brings the LED headlights and head-up display, interested parties will have to pay an extra £1,030 ($1,275). In the official press release, there is no reference whatsoever to the Cold Pack and the panoramic roof, though Nissan does mention the ProPilot Assist with Navi-Link that helps the crossover maintain its position in the lane and keeps a safe distance from the vehicle in front of it. TomTom is used here to anticipate changes to the road and the speed limit.
