Nissan Will Discontinue Rogue Sport Crossover Stateside Early Next Year

Better known as the Qashqai pretty much everywhere outside of the United States, the Rogue Sport is going the way of the dodo. The compact utility vehicle that slots above the Kicks and below the Rogue will be discontinued in 2023 due to poor sales against more desirable rivals.
Take, for instance, the segment-leading Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V. The Rogue Sport may be more affordable at $24,960 for the 2022 model year, but nevertheless, it simply doesn’t stand a chance due to countless reasons. Nissan’s reliability issues are exacerbated by the poor selection of standard equipment, and Nissan still has a thing for nasty plastic trim, a compromise stemming from Carlos Ghosn's dramatic cost-cutting measures.
Although the Qashqai is doing just fine in Europe, the Rogue Sport never really cut the mustard stateside since its grand reveal at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Finally, the Rogue Sport fell behind segment rivals because Nissan didn’t update it in a timely fashion.
Sold as the Qashqai in Canada, the Rogue Sport was once hailed as a conquest model by Christian Meunier, then senior vice president of sales & marketing. Instead of delivering 70 percent conquest sales, the compact crossover fell short of expectations. The popularity of the Kicks and its lower price didn’t help either. As a result, Nissan has finally decided to pull the plug. Automotive News understands that the Japanese automaker’s strategy for the U.S. market is centered on higher-volume models and all-electric models, starting with the Rogue Sport-sized Ariya electric SUV.
Sales will be halted early in 2023, and chances are that some interesting deals are right around the corner, helping dealers offload the Rogue Sport in favor of higher-volume models. As mentioned earlier, the most affordable configuration is currently listed by Nissanusa.com at $24,960 sans destination charge. Dubbed Sport S, the front-driven and CVT-equipped base trim features goodies such as a 7.0-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Nissan Safety Shield 360, and 17-inch wheels.
